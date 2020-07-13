Ben Stiller has no plans to edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander: He represented a certain thing

Going against critics and fans, Ben Stiller refuses to edit Donald Trump’s cameo from his film Zoolander from 2001. Scroll ahead to read why Ben refuses to cut out the current US President from the movie.

Despite backlash from fans, Ben Stiller has no plans to remove a scene from Zoolander which features Donald Trump. During an interview on The Daily Beast‘s podcast The New Abnormal, the 54-year-old actor discussed the requests from fans to edit Trump out of the 2001 movie, which he starred in and directed. In the scene from Zoolander, Donald and wife Melania Trump are interviewed on the red carpet of the VH1 Fashion Awards where they discuss the greatness of self-obsessed model Derek Zoolander (played by Stiller). “Look, without Derek Zoolander, male modelling wouldn’t be what it is today,” Trump states to E! News in the scene.

“I’ve had people reach out to me and say, you should edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander,” Ben said. “But at the end of the day, that was a time when that exists and that happened.”

Back in the late 90s, and early 2000s, Trump made several appearances on TV shows and in movies including Two Weeks Notice, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex & the City, and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. “There were so many movies (back then) that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump,” Ben said. “He represented a certain thing.”

In the podcast, Stiller also discussed his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder, which is controversial for featuring a meta Robert Downey Jr. in blackface portraying a white, Australian movie star doing method acting in blackface. “Tropic Thunder probably would not have been made [in 2020],” Stiller said. “It would be tone-deaf right now to make it.”

