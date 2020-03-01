Ben Stiller to join Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious franchise? Details Inside

With just three months to go, 'Zoolander' star Ben Stiller may be in the process to sign for the film. Read details below.

There are only three odd months for the release of the ninth film of the Fast and Furious franchise, but looks like the makers are not yet done casting for the film. In a latest report by Page Six, 'Zoolander' star Ben Stiller may be in the process to sign for the film. As per the report, Ben Stiller is “due to begin shooting scenes for F9 soon." It is likely to be a "small" part. The cast od F9's fresh new looks were released back in May and fans have been more than excited.

The film, which has been officially titled F9: The Fast Saga, also dropped character posters of the rest of the cast members. The character posters included Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena, who is the newbie in the plot. It also stars Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

John Cena's addition has naturally caused a flurry of excitement among his die-hard fans. With much speculation about his role doing the rounds, the WWE star had revealed earlier that he is going to leave it for the Fast family to decide which character is bad and which is good. The trailer made it quite evident that Cena was the antagonist.The trailer was released on January 31 and in addition to Deisel’s Dominic Toretto, it brings back Letty, Mia and Han.

F9 is slated to hit the theatres on 22 May, 2020.

