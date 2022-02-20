Ben Stiller opens up on why he took a break from acting: I’ve been exploring projects

Ben Stiller has spent more time behind the camera than in front of it, and he's finally explaining why. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Ben Stiller stated that he abandoned performing on purpose, but he just grew more interested in directing and producing.

The Zoolander actor said, "It’s been a few years [since I acted]. It hasn't been totally intentional except I really do enjoy directing and producing. I am getting to the point now where I am kind of missing acting a little bit and would like to figure out how to do something again." Stiller further added as per ET Canada, “And lately I’ve been exploring projects [and] making things as a director and producer, and I’ve been very happy with that.

Stiller's change of interest is natural, and it only highlights the reality that striking a work-life balance typically necessitates committing to a single principal goal. But that doesn't mean Stiller hasn't been missed in the five years he's been away from the big screen. Even though Stiller's comeback to acting is questionable, it seems he has found success as a director.

However, Ben Stiller's next project is a thriller series called Severance, which he will direct and produce. Adam Scott will play the lead in the programme, which has been made for Apple TV. Stiller has written, starred in, directed, or produced over 50 films throughout his career, including The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Zoolander, The Cable Guy, There's Something About Mary, the Meet the Parents trilogy, to name a few. Meanwhile, The first two episodes of Severance from a total of nine will be available on Apple TV+ on February 18th. Every Friday, a new episode of "Severance'' will be uploaded.

ALSO READ:Ben Stiller to join Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious franchise? Details Inside