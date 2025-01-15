Ben Stiller Recalls Getting Open Letter Thrashing His Comedic Roles In Films; Actor Says He's Still 'Here'
Ben Stiller became a household name through his roles in some classic 90s comedy films. But surprisingly, he received an open letter that begged Hollywood not to cast him in the genre.
Ben Stiller made a mark in the comedy genre by doing films like Meet the Parents and Zoolander, but as it turns out, not everyone was pleased by his performance. During his appearance on the New York Times podcast, The Interview, Stiller recalled an incident with one of his haters.
He revealed that some writer had written an open letter asking Hollywood to stop casting him in comedic roles. "I remember opening up the L.A. Times, and there was this writer who wrote a letter: 'Dear God, stop putting Ben Stiller in comedies,'" Stiller recalled.
"I was just like, I don’t know, I’m here; I love doing what I do," he added. Reflecting on his own work, the Night at the Museum actor admitted that he was puzzled by the audience’s positive response to his screen presence.
However, in hindsight, he's glad to have been a part of the comedy movie zeitgeist of the late '90s and early 2000s. “There was a thing happening that I was fortunate to be a part of,'" he admitted.
He explained that comedies of that era had a different tone that does not exist today and would be challenging to recreate. Stiller’s success in movies came shortly after his MTV sketch comedy show, The Ben Stiller Show, garnered acclaim.