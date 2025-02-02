Ben Stiller Talks About Working With Adam Scott On Severance; Says, ‘I Don't Think I Ever Imagined…’

Ben Stiller has got words of appreciation for other individuals and he is not afraid to express them. The veteran star talked about Adam Scott as they worked on the Apple TV+ show, titled Severance, and also compared his experience working with him on the series and their previous film together, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

When Scott conversed with People magazine, while talking about the aforementioned 2013 venture, he told the publication, “It was so fun and I loved working with Ben.” He shared that when Severance happened years later, he talked about jumping at the opportunity to work with the actor once again.

To this, the Night at the Museum star mentioned, “I don't think I ever imagined that we'd be doing a television series together.” He expressed that he loved working alongside the Parks & Recreation star.

As per People magazine, the veteran star revealed being Scott’s fan even before they shot the 2013-released project. Stiller shared that upon reading the Apple TV+ show’s pilot script, he thought that Scott was the “first and only thought” he had for the character Mark.

He shared that it had also been more enjoyable doing their show than the previously mentioned film they did together. He explained, “Because it's gone on longer and we've been able to really get to know each other and work together as producers, and it's really been great.”

In the above-mentioned show, Scott's character, Mark, who works at Lumon Industries, undergoes the “severance” procedure, after which the character loses his memory of his time in the office and creates a split personality. Stiller serves as a director and executive producer of the hit show.