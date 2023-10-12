Bend It Like Beckham (2022) : Director Gurinder Chadha teases potential sequel for USD 76.6 million hit

Gurinder Chadha, the director of Bend It Like Beckham, is thinking about making a sequel to the popular 2002 movie. The original film starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, and it was a big hit. Now the director has hinted about a possible sequel. Here's everything we know.

Gurinder Chadha hinted at Bend It Like Beckham sequel

Chadha initially didn't want to make a sequel, the director told during an interview with Metro UK, “I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film, because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way, but with the recent success of football, I just feel like I’m starting to percolate an idea for a possible sequel of some kind.”

Bend It Like Beckham wasn't just a movie; it became a cultural sensation. It narrated the tale of two young women, Jesminder and Jules, who courageously pursued their dreams of becoming professional soccer players, despite going against their parents' wishes. Their inspiration? The legendary David Beckham. The film's heartwarming plot and outstanding performances by the cast struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Even David Beckham and his wife Victoria made a special appearance in the film.

Gurinder Chadha faced challenges during Bend It Like Beckham

Chadha faced a lot of challenges to make the original movie. Some people told her it couldn't be done because she wouldn't find an Indian girl who could play football like Beckham. Chadha used to respond with a clever question, "Do you think Harrison Ford jumps out of helicopters?" Later, she met Harrison Ford at the Cannes Film Festival and told him the story. He humorously replied, “Well, I’m so glad I was able to help you with your career…and by the way, I do f***ing jump out of helicopters.”

So, while Gurinder Chadha initially didn't want to make a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham, the world of football's recent success has sparked her interest in continuing the story of these determined and passionate soccer players. The first movie touched the hearts of many, and fans are excited to see what she might come up with next.

