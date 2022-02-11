Benedict Cumberbatch admits he was sleeping during his Power Of The Dog Oscar nomination

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he was sleeping when he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Power of the Dog. The Power of the Dog is a 2021 Western drama film that was released on November 17th.

The Power of the Dog surely made a mark on the 94th Academy Awards nominations, as expected. The film received a total of 12 nominations, making it the film with the most nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. The Power of the Dog was nominated for Best Picture with Dune, King Richard, and West Side Story. Meanwhile, Smit-McPhee, Plemons, and Dunst were all nominated for Best Supporting Actor/Actress Oscars. Cumberbatch, on the other hand, was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Burbank.

However, Cumberbatch admitted in an interview with The New York Times that he slept during his major Oscar nomination. Cumberbatch acknowledged that everyone had received the news before him since he had been sleeping the morning of the nominations and hadn't switched on his phone. He learned the news later that morning while rushing his three sons to school. While the news confused the three little boys, Cumberbatch believed it was a beautiful occasion to share with them. He said as per Screenrant, "I think everyone heard about it [Oscar nomination] but me. I was asleep and I didn’t turn my phone on. I got an email last night from someone at Netflix saying, ‘Look, no matter what happens we’re so proud, it’s such a great movie and such a great performance."

Long before the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced, Cumberbatch was widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor. This is his second Academy Award nomination, following his nomination for The Imitation Game in 2014. While Cumberbatch may have slept through his Oscar nomination for Power of the Dog, it doesn't appear like the delay diminished the joy he was able to experience with his boys.