Benedict Cumberbatch criticises toxic masculinity: We need to fix the behaviour of men

Looks like Benedict Cumberbatch wants to see real change. The star of "The Power of the Dog" spoke with Sky News about the critically praised new film and its themes of toxic masculinity.

Cumberbatch, who portrays charming rancher Phil Burbank, who inspires terror and awe in those around him, explained the necessity of examining such themes in a promotional interview. He told Sky News as per Daily Mail, "We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit. I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important."

However, Cumberbatch also discussed the need of dealing with how society addresses problems of abuse and injustice. “There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men,” he said.

Meanwhile, Benedict's comments come after his co-star, Kirsten Dunst, acknowledged being 'isolated' from Cumberbatch on filming. The Spider-Man star claims she maintained her distance throughout production since Cumberbatch remained primarily in character as the frightening Phil. “The Power of the Dog” is now playing in theatres, and premieres on Netflix on December 1.

