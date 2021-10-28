Benedict Cumberbatch deems Spider Man's relationship with Doctor Strange 'not as intimate' as with Iron Man

As Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in December, fans are eager to know more about the plot and the dynamics between the characters, especially between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange. During an interview with Empire, via Comic Book, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up on the relationship between Spider-Man and his character Doctor Strange.

“There’s a shade of the Stark relationship...It’s not as intimate, to begin with,” Cumberbatch said, adding that that dynamic between him and Tom Holland's Parker is “strange” and “kind of shifts into far more parental and corrective.” According to Comic Book, Cumberbatch had previously stated that the two of them will have the relationship of “neighbourhood superheroes” throughout the movie.

During their interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Doctor Strange alum noted that their “close” bond will come from their “history.” “It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I'm allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That's what I do,” Cumberbatch commented.

In the trailer of the movie released sometime back, the two were shown sharing a friendly bond as Doctor Strange agreed to help Peter Parker out in his missions. It will be interesting to note whether Doctor Strange’s bond with Peter Parker turns out to be the same as his bond with Iron Man, or whether we witness a different dynamic altogether. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres on December 17.

