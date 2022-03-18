Benedict Cumberbatch details how Doctor Strange 2 is a journey of self discovery: There’s a lot of reckoning

Benedict Cumberbatch discusses how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a voyage of self-discovery for the main hero. Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

However, as the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness approaches, people behind the film are revealing fresh details about the MCU sequel. Benedict Cumberbatch discussed his character evolution in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Empire. The sequel, according to the performer, is a voyage of self-discovery for Strange, who is "almost a stranger to himself" at the start of the film.

Benedict said as per Screenrant, "There’s a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become. There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.” The star's remark that the titular hero would have to face "his nature" inside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an intriguing piece of information about what the plot has in store for his character.

Meanwhile, previous trailers and merchandise for the film have confirmed the presence of multiple Strange variants, ranging from the villainous Strange Supreme to the seemingly heroic Defender Strange, all representing different ends of the spectrum the sorcerer could fall on if he is not careful in his actions. Only time will tell what "unexpected conclusions" may emerge from this quest of self-discovery when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in cinemas on May 6.

