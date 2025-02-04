Benedict Cumberbatch Expresses Regret Over Playing THIS Character; Find Out

Many actors, especially the ones who have had decades-long careers, surely have their favorite works along with the roles they wish they had not taken, and for Benedict Cumberbatch, it was the character named All, a non-binary fashion model in Zoolander 2, per Variety.

While discussing the same with the aforementioned publication, Cumberbatch shared that it is a hard one to converse about. When he was asked about whether he recalled one of his lines from that movie, the Doctor Strange actor shared, "I’ve had to apologize for that quite a lot."

While talking about his co-actors from the movie, including Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, and others, he expressed that he loved that group of individuals. Cumberbatch stated that it was an opportunity to be a part of something that was “iconic” the first time around and that he was a big fan of.

The Marvel actor shared that portraying All “got complicated, and it got misunderstood, and I upset people. And I respect that, so I probably wouldn’t do that again now.”

For the unversed, back when the trailer of the Zoolander's second installment was released in 2015, it garnered backlash from the queer community’s activists at that time, who slammed the film's apparent jokes around the gender of that character, per People magazine.

Back in April, while conversing with the above-mentioned publication, Stiller talked about the negative response that Zoolander 2 got, which was “blindsiding.”

The Night At The Museum star told the outlet, “What scared me the most on that one was I'm losing what I think what's funny, the questioning yourself... It definitely affected me for a long time.”

Advertisement

The second part of Zoolander featured Stller, Cumberbatch, Wilson, Ferrell, Penelope Cruze, Ariana Grande, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Alexander Skarsgard, and many more.