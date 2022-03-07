Benedict Cumberbatch has THIS reaction to Sam Elliott's 'very odd' comments on his film The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch has been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Jane Campion's film, The Power of the Dog. The film after receiving rave reviews also finds itself nominated for other major categories including Direction and Best Picture. While the film was received well by the critics, recently actor Sam Elliott expressed his reservations regarding the same and criticised the film during a podcast appearance.

In his recent interview during the BAFTA Film Sessions, Cumberbatch seemed to address Elliot's comments without directly responding to the actor. During his interaction, Benedict pointed out how the film is being received the actor without mentioning Elliott said, "I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here. Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that [...] someone really took offence to – I haven't heard it so it's unfair for me to comment in detail on it – to the West being portrayed in this way", via Screen Rant.

Although the actor further went on to defend his character in the film and mentioned how it was worth exploring to get to the root cause of what repression can result in. He further also spoke about the film taking a look at toxic masculinity and how if you try to discover the root causes of it, the bigger chances there will be for dealing with it when it arises with our children.

Without directly mentioning Sam Elliott in any way, Benedict stuck to his point about the purpose of the film and the impact its theme could have.

ALSO READ: Here's why Sam Elliott thinks Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog is 'a piece of s**t'