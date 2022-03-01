Benedict Cumberbatch honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star, voices support for Ukraine in speech

On Monday afternoon, Benedict Cumberbatch stepped on his official star at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood (February 28). At the occasion, the 45-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife Sophie Hunter, as well as his Power of the Dog co-star, Kodi Smit McPhee. Despite having spent the evening before at the glitzy Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor seemed fresh-faced at the occasion.

Check out his pictures here:

After being recognised by Kevin Feige and J.J. Abrams during the event, Benedict addressed the audience about the award and paid tribute to his sister, Tracy, who passed away last year. Benedict said as per Variety, “I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying.”

However, Cumberbatch also denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine and asked for steps to prevent its progress in a speech that called for action on climate change and referenced the agony of loss for those impacted by Covid-19. Benedict said, “I can’t speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what’s happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch, who gained popularity as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series "Sherlock," has been nominated for Oscars for his role as Phil Burbank in Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog." In other news, Cumberbatch’s next movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters on May 6.

