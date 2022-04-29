Benedict Cumberbatch hosts a Ukrainian family who fled amid Russian invasion at his UK home

Benedict Cumberbatch is doing his bit to help out Ukrainian refugees and during his recent interview with Sky News, the actor confirmed that he's welcoming a Ukrainian family who fled home amid the Russian invasion at his UK home. The Doctor Strange 2 star revealed that the family has made it out of Ukraine as he spoke about hosting them.

While speaking about the same, Cumberbatch maintained that he will be unable to provide any details to maintain their privacy and said, "They’ve made it out of Ukraine; I’m monitoring their progress every day. Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy, and too much about when they’re coming and how that’s being managed would invade mine. I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced, and that’s within my home", via Variety.

The actor also revealed that he has been assisting other Ukrainian refugees financially by covering their housing costs in the UK. Previously, Benedict also urged his fellow Hollywood actors to step up and use their voices to urge politicians to help those who are suffering amid war during his appearance at the BAFTAs.

On the work front, Cumberbatch is gearing up for his big Marvel release next week. The actor will be seen returning as Doctor Strange for his second solo film titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film will also feature Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release on May 6, 2022, in theatres.

