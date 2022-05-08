Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about how Will Smith 'beat' him at the Oscars in his SNL monologue

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch took on the hosting duty at Saturday Night Live this week. For his second time hosting the show, Cumberbatch made a smashing return as he joked about losing at the Oscars to Will Smith and also sent out some hilarious Mother's day messages to his mom and his wife Sophie Hunter.

In his opening monologue on the show, Cumberbatch cracked a hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident where the actor slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. Indulging in witty wordplay, the actor said, "I didn’t win the Oscar…I was beat by Will Smith." After the audience began to cheer for the line, Cumberbatch quickly added, "Oh. Not like that. Not physically."

Later in the monologue, Benedict also sent out some funny Mother's day messages to his mother and his wife Sophie who was seated in the audience. Sharing a message for his wife, Cumberbatch said, "Hi, Sophie. It's me, your husband, Little Benedict. I'm constantly in awe of you. You gave birth to our three beautiful boys and that is itself a minor miracle, and according to you I was off dressing up as a wizard. Although technically it's a sorcerer. Wizards have robes, I have a cloak, it's whole thing, don't worry."

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch's SNL monologue HERE

The actor also cracked a joke at himself after he revealed that while most pitches he received for SNL skits revolved around Doctor Strange and after he told the show's producer Lorne Michaels that he had been in other films too like The Power of the Dog to which Michaels told him, "'Nobody saw it.'"

