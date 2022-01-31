Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern and Noah Jupe team up for Justin Kurzel's sci-fi film 'Morning'

The big names are gathering up under Justin Kurzel's new sci-fi project, Morning. Laura Dern, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Noah Jupe are slated to work together on the new sci-fi film written by Sam Steiner. The film is set in the future wherein society has come up with a pill that does away with sleep. Including an artificial sun, there exists perpetual morning daylight, life, and work in this world.

Cumberbatch has had a phenomenal year with Jane Campion's western drama film The Power Of The Dog and Marvel's record-breaking Spiderman: No Way Home. The Academy Award nominee picked up the screenplay and will be executive producer beside Dern and Jayme Lemons via their company Jaywalker Pictures and Marnie Podos. Kurzel will once again work with previous collaborators, cinematographer Adam Arkapaw and costume designer Alice Babidge.

Meanwhile, Laura Dern was last seen in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dern is known for her work on the HBO series Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and many more. Along with Dern, Noah Jupe is also slated to feature in this film. He is best known for his performance in the television series The Night Manager and for his role in John Krasinski's horror film A Quiet Place and its sequel A Quiet Place 2.

Adam Ackland, one of the producers of the film, shared his thoughts on the film, via Deadline, "Morning is a joyful, reflective, and defiant story about a reality not so far from our own where a preoccupation with productivity has destroyed our ability to connect, grieve and love." He went on to add, "We cannot wait to see this incredibly talented cast and creative team headed by Justin, Laura and Noah bring Sam’s brilliantly original script to life."

