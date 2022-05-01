Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Saudi Arabia ban over LGBTQ scene

One of the year's most anticipated films has been Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is all set to release in theatres globally on May 6 although it was reported last week that the film has been banned in Saudia Arabia over its LGBTQ scene. The Doctor Strange sequel is reportedly facing a ban over a 12-second scene where America Chavez, a new character played by Xochitl Gomez, references her "two mums."

The film's lead star, Benedict Cumberbatch recently reacted to the same as he told PA News Agency, "It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality."

Cumberbatch further also defended the addition of Chavez's character in the film adding that it's not for "tokenism" and that sexuality is merely one aspect of her character. The actor also maintained that we need to continue to push for "inclusion and equality" as he lauded Marvel and Disney for taking the steps in whatever capacity.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse will have Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero face not only multiverse versions of himself but also other creatures. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maxmioff who returns after her MCU series WandaVision. The film is all set to release on May 6.

