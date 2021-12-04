Benedict Cumberbatch REVEALS he didn't read the full script of Spider-Man: No Way Home due to THIS reason

Despite the fact that Doctor Strange plays a key part in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch did not read the whole script so that he could experience the excitement of seeing the picture in cinemas. In an interview with USA Today, Cumberbatch also indicated that he is eager to portray the Master of the Mystic Arts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time.

When asked whether he could offer any details about No Way Home, Cumberbatch quickly said that asking for spoilers was a "dead end." However, in Cumberbatch's case, it is not just a confidentiality agreement that stops him from exposing the film's secrets, but also the fact that he refused to read the complete script for No Way Home. Cumberbatch said as per USA Today, “I haven't actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.” Even for Doctor Strange, it seems that learning the narrative twists of a Marvel movie in cinemas is a fantastic experience.

Cumberbatch also discussed his upcoming MCU appearances, emphasising how he's ready to portray the wizard for a long time. As the star puts it, “As long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?”

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after appearing in No Way Home, although Marvel has not announced any more collaborations with the hero. Interestingly, Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) identity is disclosed to the whole world in Spider-Man: Far From Home after being persuaded by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. The effects of the disclosure on Peter's life will be addressed in No Way Home.