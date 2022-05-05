Benedict Cumberbatch REVEALS he's taking a break from acting after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the last acting role Benedict Cumberbatch works on for a while after the release of the Marvel sequel. In a recent interview with IGN, via Comicbook, the Oscar nominee opened up about wanting to take a break from acting after the intensive work he did on Doctor Strange 2.

During the chat, Cumberbatch shared, "It gets very multiversal in real life as well." On being asked about what a variant of himself would be doing at the time, the actor replied, "I guess one that's less busy, maybe...I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break." While the actor did hint at a break, he did not further disclose his plans for his vacation or even how long his break might be. At the moment, Cumberbatch has been tied up with a number of projects besides Doctor Strange including The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar which was shot in London in January this year along with The 39 Steps, Morning, and Rogue Male.

Meanwhile, fans anticipate that his Marvel superhero could pop up in multiple other upcoming MCU projects. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the possibility of a grandiose cast has reached a fever pitch and has introduced the MCU fans to limitless script ideas. Even with the Doctor Strange sequel, many are eager to unravel all the teased cameos in the movie. From Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier to Tom Cruise's Ironman, all speculations are on the table.

