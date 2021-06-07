  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange character in Multiverse of Madness took inspiration from THESE 2 celebs

According to writer Michael Waldron, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange character in Multiverse of Madness was inspired by two major celebrities! Scroll down to see who.
7386 reads Mumbai
Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange inspired by THESE celebs Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange character in Multiverse of Madness took inspiration from THESE 2 celebs
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s film Doctor Strange’s sequel titled Multiverse of Madness will be slightly different from the previous movie of the franchise. Recently writer Michael Waldron spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed that 2 celebrities actually inspired a new take on the superhero. During the chat, Michael shared that it was the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who inspired the sequel movie. 

 

“I gravitated toward [travel documentarian and chef] Anthony Bourdain,” he revealed. “Strange is an elitist as a neurosurgeon and a sorcerer. Anthony Bourdain was a man of the people, but there was that intense intellect. You always felt like he could eviscerate anybody with his words at any time. But yet, Anthony Bourdain never really punched down. That was the first ingredient in the stew for Doctor Strange.”

 

Michael went on to reveal that there was also an element of travelling that inspired the new character. Screenwriter Michael took inspiration from Harrison Ford, especially his Indiana Jones days to breathe life into the new film. “Anthony Bourdain had been everywhere, seen everything. What surprises you at this point? I think for all of the heroes in the MCU, in a post-Endgame world, how do you rally yourself to fight the stand-alone movie villains after you fought Thanos?” he mused. Michael described Strange as being “Indiana Jones in a cloak,” and added that “he’s a hero who can take a punch. Those guys get their asses kicked.”

 

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch has a rather confusing reply to Doctor Strange's WandaVision cameo rumours

Credits :Vanity Fair

You may like these
Doctor Strange 2: Synopsis teases return of Infinity Stones and Rachel McAdams' character; Check it out
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to have two villains taking on Benedict Cumberbatch?
Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing The Ancient One in Doctor Strange; Says 'It was a wake up call'
Kevin Feige REVEALS why Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange cameo in WandaVision was written out
The Mauritanian Twitter review: Fans call Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster's film a powerful eye opener
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are giving us major 'Bonnie and Clyde' vibes in their latest romantic selfie