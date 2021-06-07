Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange character in Multiverse of Madness took inspiration from THESE 2 celebs

According to writer Michael Waldron, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange character in Multiverse of Madness was inspired by two major celebrities! Scroll down to see who.

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s film Doctor Strange’s sequel titled Multiverse of Madness will be slightly different from the previous movie of the franchise. Recently writer Michael Waldron spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed that 2 celebrities actually inspired a new take on the superhero. During the chat, Michael shared that it was the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who inspired the sequel movie.

“I gravitated toward [travel documentarian and chef] Anthony Bourdain,” he revealed. “Strange is an elitist as a neurosurgeon and a sorcerer. Anthony Bourdain was a man of the people, but there was that intense intellect. You always felt like he could eviscerate anybody with his words at any time. But yet, Anthony Bourdain never really punched down. That was the first ingredient in the stew for Doctor Strange.”

Michael went on to reveal that there was also an element of travelling that inspired the new character. Screenwriter Michael took inspiration from Harrison Ford, especially his Indiana Jones days to breathe life into the new film. “Anthony Bourdain had been everywhere, seen everything. What surprises you at this point? I think for all of the heroes in the MCU, in a post-Endgame world, how do you rally yourself to fight the stand-alone movie villains after you fought Thanos?” he mused. Michael described Strange as being “Indiana Jones in a cloak,” and added that “he’s a hero who can take a punch. Those guys get their asses kicked.”

