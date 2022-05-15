Benedict Cumberbatch turned down THIS Thor role before taking on the mantle of Doctor Strange

Following the release of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film has already garnered high praise from movie-goers and critics alike. The movie cast major superhero avatars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and more. Expanding the multiversal ground of the MCU, the movie has sped up the chaos of the multiverse.

While on his press tour for the movie, Cumberbatch revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he was approached for a different role in the MCU before being cast as the sorcerer supreme. He disclosed that at first he was approached for a much smaller role in Chris Hemsworth's Thor: The Dark World. Cumberbatch noted, "[The Doctor Strange role] happened as an idea muted after, funnily enough, another little dance I did for another character in the MCU, a very brief character," as per Comicbook.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that at the time he had rejected the role, "I was bold enough to say, 'I'm really flattered to be invited to the party, but I'd rather hold out for something a bit more juicy.'" The actor was called in for the role of the villain Malekith in the Thor sequel which he later passed on. Benedict went on to take on the character of Doctor Strange and has since appeared in major blockbusters from the Marvel studio including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, his own sequel has topped the box office and the fans who were shocked by the horror vibes of the film.

ALSO READ Benedict Cumberbatch REVEALS he's taking a break from acting after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness