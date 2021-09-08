Benedict Cumberbatch weighs in on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit: The whole thing's a bit of a mess

Scarlett Johansson's Disney lawsuit over Black Widow's streaming release made everyone in the industry to sit up and take notice. The actress sued Disney over a contract breach after the studio decided to send her film for a streaming release. Among her MCU co-stars, Benedict Cumberbatch recently reacted to case and called it a "bit of a mess."

Cumberbatch who essays Doctor Strange in the Marvel films, opened up about Johansson's lawsuit that has already seen a lot of back and forth happen between the actress' team and Disney lawyers. Calling the situation a bit "messy", the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, "Just the verbiage and the accusations of, ‘Put it in a global pandemic context.’ The whole thing’s just a bit of a mess. We’re trying to understand what the revenue streams should be for artists that contribute to the billion-dollar business that is Disney. And it has to be contractualized."

Benedict further added on about how an artist's compensation and box office bonuses add up being a "complex process" and that in the current times it has been a "new paradigm."

Black Widow became Marvel's first release after facing multiple delays due to the pandemic and hence it eventually managed to get a hybrid release instead of a theatrical-exclusive run. Reacting to how the delay affected Disney's decision, Cumberbatch added that "no one saw this coming" and mentioned that it's all a "new territory" now given that Black Widow was the first one to have faced such a situation.

Previously, Johansson's other MCU co-star, Elizabeth Olsen also reacted to the news of the lawsuit and cheered for Scarlett for standing up.

