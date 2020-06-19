Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron and Kelly Clarkson to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Missy Elliott feature in the list of celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021. Read on to know more.

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch, High School Musical star Zac Efron and singer Kelly Clarkson are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott and Don McLean are also among the 35 stars from the entertainment industry announced for the honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction. In addition to these celebrities, the late Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” playwright August Wilson will be given stars posthumously.

According to a report by Reuters, ceremonies unveiling the stars on the Walk of Fame were suspended earlier this year because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, six ceremonies will be rescheduled for a later date. These stars will join more than 2,600 celebrities whose names are inscribed on pink and bronze stars embedded on the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. The street features all the big names in Hollywood.

The list includes Charlie Chaplin, Jennifer Aniston, Jimi Hendrix, rapper Snoop Dogg, Ryan Murphy, Jeff Goldblum, Adam Levine, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey to name a few. This tradition was started in 1960 and the first star to be honoured on the historic walkway was Academy Award-winning actress Joanne Woodward. The ceremony was held on February 9, 1960. It reportedly costs USD 40,000 to create, install and maintain the star, which is made of terrazzo and brass.

