Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to star in Tom Holland's Spider Man 3; To replace Tony as Peter's mentor

Benedict Cumberbatch will be starring alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 and will take on the mentor role for Peter Parker which was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

The first time MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were intrigued by the team-up between Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) was in Avengers: Infinity War, when along with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Guardians of the Galaxy, they ventured into space at the shot of defeating Thanos. Now, that dream team-up is finally taking place!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch has been confirmed to be a part of Spider-Man 3 alongside Holland as Doctor Strange. While Peter Parker was earlier mentored by Tony Stark and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), this time we will see Stephen Strange in the mentor's role to the web-slinging superhero. Along with Benedict, it was earlier revealed that Jamie Foxx will be bringing back Electro; who was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, to Spider-Man 3. Electro's reappearance could now be explained with the inclusion of Doctor Strange.

Moreover, Benedict will soon kickstart the shooting of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will heavily explore alternate realities and therein may lie the cross-section as some speculate. Both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will commence production in late October with the former being filmed in Atlanta while the latter films in London. Benedict's schedule for both movies is still a mystery. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon are expected to reprise their roles for Spider-Man 3 as well.

Spider-Man 3; which is being helmed by Jon Watts, who previously directed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is slated to release on December 17, 2021. On the other hand, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; which is being helmed by Sam Raimi, is slated to release on March 25, 2020, and will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

