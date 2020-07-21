Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend mourns the loss of the singer in a moving post: You live with me in my heart

Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend Diana J. Pinto broke her silence on the singer’s untimely death for the first time since the tragic accident took place last week. Diana remembered her late boyfriend through a moving Instagram post alongside pictures of the couple.

Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough passed away last week in LA, and his girlfriend Diana J. Pinto is mourning the loss of the young singer. Diana took to Instagram on Sunday to share a moving message about the 27-year-old star, who tragically passed away on July 12 in Calabasas, California. Diana began her caption saying, "To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen, you make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honour you on Fancy Fridays."

"You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered," she shared. Diana called Benjamin her "best friend" and expressed her grief over the untimely loss. "You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and my mind," she said. "I will cherish all the memories we've made together and kept them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now. I know the true meaning of grief."

She concluded as, "Please give me the strength to keep going because I don't know how I'm supposed to do this life without you. You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorcito. (I love you more than the sun and the moon, my little love)."

Over the weekend, Benjamin's eldest sister, Riley Keough, also opened up about his death in a special Instagram tribute. "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," The Lodge actress wrote. "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wildman. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me the strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat," she continued. "I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again," she concluded.

(Trigger Warning)

Benjamin passed away by suicide on July 13th by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. Best-known for his family ties and singing skills, Benjamin was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, and the grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

