Benji Madden pens a heartwarming tribute to 'loyal and unconditional' wife Cameron Diaz; See post

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married for seven years. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Good Charlotte singer commemorated the anniversary with a touching social media homage to his actress wife.

Check out his post here:

"Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," he wrote on Instagram of Diaz, 49, alongside a photo of artwork. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane." He added, "Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Madden married the Bad Teacher actor in 2015, and the couple had their first child, Raddix, in December 2019. During an appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2020, she stated Raddix, 2, was "the best thing that ever happened" to the marriage. Diaz described meeting Madden through his identical twin brother Joel Madden and his wife, Nicole Richie, on an episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in September.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," she explained as per PEOPLE. In April 2020, Diaz talked about her marriage and family for the first time. "I love being married," she said at the time. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."