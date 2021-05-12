Bennifer 2.0: Revisiting Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's famous love affair from 17 years ago in PHOTOS

While we're still trying to wrap our heads around the possibility of Bennifer 2.0, let's take a walk down memory lane to 17 years ago when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the hottest couple in town.

"First real heartbreak," is what Jennifer Lopez had described her whirlwind romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck in her 2014 memoir True Love. Who knew that years later, Bennifer 2.0 would be alive and thriving?! In case you were living under a rock, Ben and Jennifer recently reconnected after their respective breakups with Ana de Armas (in January) and Alex Rodriguez (in April) much to everyone's excitement.

From hanging out in LA to a weekend getaway at Big Sky, Montana, all eyes are currently on Bennifer. In a déjà vu moment, the current fascination with the couple is reminiscent of the obsession over Ben and Jennifer's romance 17 years ago, which is said to be an integral reason for the couple's split. For the unversed, it was on the sets of Gigli when Affleck and Lopez first met and fell head over heels for each other. They consequently starred in Jersey Girl as well as JLo's Jenny from the Block MV. While the couple started daring in July 2002, they got engaged the same year in November. Their wedding date was set for September 14, 2003, which eventually got postponed citing "excessive media attention." Ultimately, Ben and Jennifer broke up in January 2004, ending their 18-month relationship.

During a candid conversation on The Jess Cagle Interview in 2016, Jennifer had recalled, "We didn’t try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure," before adding, "I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there."

Interestingly, the pair moved on pretty quickly as Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in June 2005. While JLo and Marc got divorced in 2014, Ben and Jennifer's divorce was finalised in 2018.

Even though the breakup was hard, Ben and Jennifer have been very amicable towards each other over the years. In his 2020 New York Times interview, Affleck had commented on how Lopez deserved an Oscar nomination for Hustlers. "She should have been nominated. She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f*****g baller," Ben had applauded.

Affleck even showered praises upon his ex-fiancée for her recent InStyle cover story. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," Ben penned and added, "I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

With Bennifer 2.0 on the horizon, let's revisit Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's famous love affair in photos below:

The hopeless romantic in us has unearthed, thanks to Bennifer 2.0!

