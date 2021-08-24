Bennifer to get ENGAGED? Ben Affleck checks out engagement rings after rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be ready to take a big step into their rekindled relationship. According to photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck was recently clicked browsing through engagement rings at Tiffany's in LA. After Ben's recent outing, fans are now convinced that a Bennifer engagement is on the cards with a romantic proposal.

While fans and paparazzi have been making sure to capture every move of Hollywood's current 'it' couple, JLo and Ben, a recent photo of Affleck at Tiffany's has sent fans in a tizzy. The actor was captured at the famed brand's LA store checking out rings in the company of his mom Christine and son Samuel. It has been assumed by fans that Ben was looking for an engagement ring for his lady love JLo.

After recently rekindling their romance again following their 2004 breakup, the couple has been spending a lot of time together. From house-hunting trips to family dinners, Ben and JLo have been making the headlines for every outing ever since they confirmed their romance on Lopez's birthday.

If Bennifer are indeed getting engaged, this won't be the first time Ben will be popping the big question to JLo. The couple was previously engaged in November 2002 and fans particularly remember the pink diamond by Harry Winston that Affleck had chosen for JLo back in the day. It reportedly cost USD 2.5 million. Fans can't wait to find out the special ring that Affleck will propose JLo with in case of an engagement.

