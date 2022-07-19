Bennifer to hold a 'bigger party' for friends & family after surprise Vegas wedding; Source REVEALS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan on holding a grand celebration following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. In a recent chat with People, a source opened up about Bennifer and their future plans after tying the knot. On Sunday, Lopez confirmed in her newsletter that she had indeed married the love of her life Ben Affleck after they got back together after two decades last year in April.

The Marry Me actress expressed her happiness as she shared that the small ceremony was exactly what she wanted and wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives." The insider revealed that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." They added, "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."