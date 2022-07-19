Bennifer to hold a 'bigger party' for friends & family after surprise Vegas wedding; Source REVEALS
An insider reveals the future plans of newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan on holding a grand celebration following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. In a recent chat with People, a source opened up about Bennifer and their future plans after tying the knot. On Sunday, Lopez confirmed in her newsletter that she had indeed married the love of her life Ben Affleck after they got back together after two decades last year in April.
The Marry Me actress expressed her happiness as she shared that the small ceremony was exactly what she wanted and wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives." The insider revealed that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." They added, "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."
The source delved deeper and disclosed, "Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," and gushed about their perfect relationship, "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect." Previously, before their split in 2004, Bennifer broke off their engagement and revealed that their bond could not hold out against the intrusive media attention and brutal public scrutiny. After two decades, the couple got married nearly in a year of getting back together.
Credits: People, Getty Images
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!