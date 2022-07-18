Bennifer THROWBACK: When Jennifer Lopez proudly predicted she'd be 'Jennifer Affleck' 20 years ago

"Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," J. Lo signed off her recent newsletter to fans, which documented her and Ben Affleck's big day confirming that the 52-year-old multihyphenate had changed her last name! For the unversed, Bennifer got married in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony. For the unversed, the lovebirds, who reconciled last year were once engaged in 2002 as well! However, back then, things didn't work out and they went their separate ways...

20 years later, their fairytale romance finally got its new beginning! If there's one thing in common between now and back then, it's that Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck's last name after marriage. Taking a trip down memory lane, Bennifer fans unearthed an old Access Hollywood interview clip of J. Lo, on Twitter, when she was first engaged to the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor. Pat O'Brien curiously asked Jennifer: "I wanna know, a week after you're married, what will your name be?" To this, Lopez stated, "Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously," even confirming that her stationery will state "Jennifer Affleck."

When Pat humorously tried changing J. Lo to J. Aff, Jennifer couldn't help but quip, "J. Aff... Doesn't have quite the same ring to it, but...," before laughing. Now, that's a proud prediction come true for Bennifer, especially given how it was proclaimed 20 years ago!

Congratulations, Ben and Jennifer Affleck!

Meanwhile, in her newsletter about Bennifer's dream wedding in Las Vegas, J. Lo revealed that her wedding dress was from one of her old movies and that the couple read their own vows and "gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives." Moreover, Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 14, were the witnesses to Bennifer's wedding.

