Benny Blanco Gushes About Girlfriend Selena Gomez; Says 'She's Truly My Best Friend'

Selena Gomez is living her life. The dynamic singer and actress is in love and having the time of her life with her beau, Benny Blanco. In June last year, rumors started circulating that Blanco and Gomez were head over heels in love with one another. Soon, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker confirmed these rumors by sharing snaps of her and Blanca’s beautiful moments together. The couple is so in love that, in a recent interview with Sirius XM, Blanco gushed about her and also spoke about getting married to Gomez.

ALSO READ: 'Always A Topic Of Conversation’: Benny Blanco Reveals His Wish To Start A Family With Selena Gomez Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Benny Blanco gushes about Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is committed to his relationship with Selena Gomez. The 36-year-old music producer and composer opened up about his serious relationship with the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Blnco said, "She is truly my best friend. We laughed all f**king day. She inspires me. When I look at her, I do say, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

Blanco revealed that the couple is approaching a year of dating around Gomez's July birthday. He also revealed that he is definitely thinking about marriage. when Howard Stern spoke of the affair. “I predict marriage.” To which Blanco responded with a serious expression. "You and me both.”

Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship timeline

Selena Gomez's affair with Benny Blanco is heating up quickly. The Single Soon singer was initially linked to the producer in December 2023. The singer confirmed their relationship by liking fan account images of the two on Instagram and adding, "He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Since then, Gomez has featured Blanco on her Instagram several times. She even invited him to the 2024 Golden Globes in January. After the night, she posted a snapshot of the happy pair kissing on her Instagram Story.

The couple continued their connection into the new year, with Blanco sharing a photo of Gomez smiling into the camera on his Instagram Story. He then shared another photo of Gomez cheesing and concealing her face with manicured red nails. Meanwhile, during an interview on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, Gomez spoke with host Zane Lowe about her relationship.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Reveals Title Of Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel Along With First Look