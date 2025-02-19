Benny Blanco’s Unusual Shower Habits Leave Selena Gomez Saying ‘Whoa’

Benny Blanco isn’t just showering—he’s having full-on emotional and philosophical experiences under the hot water. The 36-year-old music producer recently revealed his unusual bathing rituals while answering couple questions with fiancée Selena Gomez in a behind-the-scenes TikTok for Interview Magazine. From long contemplation sessions to unexpected bursts of emotion, Blanco’s approach to showering is anything but ordinary.

During the playful Q&A, Gomez, 32, immediately named Blanco as the one who takes the longest showers. Rather than dispute it, Blanco embraced the title, explaining that he treats his shower time as a moment of deep self-reflection.

“OK, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life,” Blanco admitted. He even confessed to sitting down in every shower he takes, turning it into a space for relaxation and introspection.

But the producer’s shower habits don’t stop at deep thinking—he also sees it as a place for emotional release. “Have you ever cried in the shower? It’s incredible,” Blanco told Interview, before turning to Gomez and asking if she had ever done the same. She simply laughed in response, while Blanco doubled down on the importance of a “good cry” under the water.

Perhaps the most unexpected revelation came when Blanco described experiencing what he calls “death realizations” mid-shower. “I always get death realizations when I’m in the shower,” he shared, prompting a surprised “Whoa” from Gomez. He elaborated, explaining how he briefly becomes overwhelmed by the thought of mortality, sheds a few tears, and then moves on, comforted by the warmth of the water.

Blanco’s shower confessions add to his history of quirky self-care revelations. In PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue, he previously admitted to rarely shampooing, believing in letting natural oils “rejuvenate and get juicy.” Whether it’s his unique approach to hygiene or his deeply introspective showers, Blanco continues to prove he does self-care his own way—existential crises and all.