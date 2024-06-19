Berlin Film Festival Announces Jacqueline Lyanga And Michael Stütz As New Directors Of Film Programming

Berlin Film Festival appoints two new directors of film programming before the arrival of next year’s ceremony. The head of the festival, Tricia Tuttle, revealed her plans to strengthen her team for the A-List German event. Ahead of the 2025 Bernale, Tuttle revealed the names of Jacquline Lyanga and Michael Stütz in the new positions.

While Lyanga will closely work with the US delegates at the festival, Stütz will head the Panorama Sidebar at the ceremony. The new directors will begin in their positions next month.

Tricia Tuttle released a statement about the new directors of Berlin Film Festival

Tuttle, the head of the Berlin Film Festival, stated, "Michael and Jacqueline bring a strong and complementary combination of skills and networks, and they are both hugely smart, collaborative creative leaders as well as passionate, generous cinephiles."

She added, “I can’t wait to work alongside them to shape dynamic Berlinale film programs.” The new directors will work closely alongside Tuttle to plan the main Berline program and curate the special lineup for the Berlin Special Gala.

Tuttle became the head of the Film Festival in April after replacing the co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariëtte Rissenbeek. At the time, the head of the ceremony swore to improve communication and cooperation among the team members. Tuttle also claimed that she would want to overhaul the functioning of the film festival.

Jacquline Lyanga and Michael Stütz’s comments on their new position

After the new position was announced for Lyanga and Michael, the duo released individual statements expressing their gratitude and excitement over their roles.

Lyanga stated, “I look forward to collaborating with the team as we build the festival’s future. It’s a thrill to join Tricia Tuttle and Michael Stütz in programming an international film festival with one of the largest public audiences in the world.”

Moreover, Stütz claimed, “I am looking forward to this new adventure, overseeing Panorama alongside this expanded role as Co-Director of Film Programming. I would like to thank Tricia Tuttle for her trust, and I am especially looking forward to working with Tricia and Jacqueline Lyanga, the section heads, and all my colleagues.”

Tuttle’s first event as the head of the festival will commence on February 13, 2025.

