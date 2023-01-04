Bernie Madoff: 5 things to know about Netflix docu-series, the case & how he become the 'Wall Street Monster'

The orchestrator of one of the biggest Ponzi scams in the history of finance, Bernie Madoff, now has a Netflix documentary series featuring many interviews and whistleblowers, along with some behind-the-scenes information. He had frauded thousands of clients out of billions and was rightly called “a financial sociopath”. So, who was Bernie Madoff and why had he been termed a "serial financial killer"? Let’s take a closer look.

Born and brought up in Brooklyn, he came from a family of humble means. His father was a plumber before he made it to Wall Street. However, his father's company was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Madoff was to follow an even more dangerous route and his early life foreshadowed it.



He traded penny stocks with the money he saved from his meager lifeguard and sprinkler installation jobs. He was a very persuasive and convincing person, as he then managed to rope in friends and family into trading with him as well. But with the Kennedy Slide flash crash, his dreams went to waste, and things got so bad his father-in-law had to bail him out. From there, he gradually rose to the position of market maker, selling and buying stocks that large corporations might be hesitant to take on. Madoff created a company with the brand image of doing off-the-books advising. He offered two things that made people invest: zero risk and a guaranteed reward. If this sounded too good to be true, that’s because it is precisely the case. It's difficult to believe that this man, who was once the chairperson of the NASDAQ stock exchange, would be exposed as a Ponzi schemer that lacked any remorse for his heinous actions of ruining thousands of lives. Netflix has come out with a docu-series to expose all the little details. Berlinger was associated with the project and had partnered with Netflix again to secure his place as one of the top true crime series makers. It slowly weaved the story and tightened the loose threads of his double life and how he reportedly scammed approximately $64 billion out of his investors. According to the New York Post, he went to jail willingly to avoid mob rage. His fear made him choose 150 years in prison, where he died in 2021, over other options.