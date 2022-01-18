Besides Prince Andrew, a look at other members of the Royal family who were stripped of their titles

It was recently announced by Queen Elizabeth that Prince Andrew will no longer use his HRH title in an official capacity and the Duke of York was also stripped of his honorary military roles in light of his civil sexual assault case. A statement was released by Buckingham Palace which stated, "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen." It was also mentioned in the statement that The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and will be defending the case as a private citizen.

Although Prince Andrew is not the only member of the royal family who has been removed from his official title. Previously, other royals have also had to bid farewell to their HRH titles for different reasons. As for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York loses several of his honorary roles including colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada, colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment, colonel-in-chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers of Canada and colonel-in-chief of the Queen's York Rangers (1st American Regiment).

Before Prince Andrew, here's a look at the other Royals whose titles were removed:

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move to the US, the couple was stripped of all their patronages and Prince Harry was also removed from all his military roles. The Palace had informed that the couple will be required to step back from their royal duties, including official military appointments and would no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana also lost the title Her Royal Highness, during her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and instead was named Diana, Princess of Wales.

King Edward VIII

Taking a peek into Royal history will tell you how King Edward VIII relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson. Following the abdication of his throne, he reverted to his role of Prince Edward and was given the title, Duke of Windsor.

