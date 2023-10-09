Best 6 anime to watch on Netflix 2023: Baki, Black Butler, and more

Today, the world of anime is more accessible and diverse due to Netflix. The streaming platform offers a great variety of anime titles for fans to watch, from classic titles to modern hits and originals. Netflix offers an array of both old and new anime series, including its own original titles, that are highly successful.

Baki

Baki is an anime adaptation of the beloved 1990s manga series Baki the Grappler, known for its martial arts and tournament sagas. This series excels in character development and delivers thrilling action as it follows the journey of Baki Hanma, who strives to become a formidable fighter after suffering a tragic defeat at the hands of his father.

Black Butler

Set in Victorian England, the story of Black Butler revolves around a young protagonist who forms a pact with a demon that rescues him. Meanwhile, Ciel's demonic butler, Sebastian, assists him in navigating high society and uncovering threats to the nation. For anime enthusiasts, 'Black Butler' offers a diverse experience blending elements of comedy, drama, the supernatural, action, and adventure.

Ultraman

Japanese pop culture has been greatly influenced by the iconic Ultraman franchise, which originated in 1966. The latest Ultraman anime, available on Netflix, introduces Shinjiro Hayata, the current Ultraman wearer, who carries the weight of a heroic legacy. This sci-fi action anime is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

A.I.C.O. Incarnation

The sci-fi anime A.I.C.O. Incarnation is set in post-apocalyptic Japan in the year 2035. The series revolves around a failed high-tech experiment that has resulted in the creation of a dangerous area known as the quarantine zone. This mysterious and intriguing story centers on the protagonist, Aiko Tachibana, as she embarks on a journey to uncover the fate of her family.

Forest of Piano

The world of music in Forest of Piano unfolds through the life of a young pianist named Kai Ichinose, who practices music in a secluded forest. His extraordinary talents intersect with those of Shuhei Amamiya, another student facing bullying, and they discover a shared passion for music. This anime beautifully explores the power of music and the strength of their budding friendship.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Set on a terraformed Mars, Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans delves into complex themes such as corruption, child soldiers, slavery, and neo-colonialism. The series revolves around a group of orphaned children who establish their own security firm and confront corrupt adults. This mecha anime offers a thought-provoking narrative for Gundam enthusiasts.

