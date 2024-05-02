'Best Acting Coach': Ryan Gosling Gushes Over Wife Eva Mendes During The Fall Guy Premiere

The phrase there’s a woman behind every successful man may hit too close to home for Ryan Gosling! The La La Land actor leaves no chance to praise his other half, whether it's on red carpet interview or award-winning speeches.

The actor mentioned Eva Mendes on The Fall Guy LA premiere and said he “couldn’t be here without her.”

Ryan Gosling’s sweet shout-out to Eva Mendes

Gosling is known for being a heartthrob on the big screen with films like The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid Love, and Blue Valentine, to name a few. But he’s quite the romantic in real life, too!

On April 30, the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy took place at Dolby Theatre, where the Barbie star chatted with Extra on the red carpet. When asked whether he was joined by Eva for the big premiere, he replied, "She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls, too." The couple share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

Gosling went on to talk about how his significant other has become an acting coach to him. "She’s also like my acting coach. “She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had. It's endless how she helps me,” he added. "I couldn’t be here without her!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He also revealed the tip Mendes and the girls gave him for this film, which was a simple command—Don’t do fire. "it was actually a request from my girls, too: Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire,'” he added.

Gosling reacts to Mendes’ feature in People’s Magazine

The author of Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries was featured in PEOPLE's 2024 Beautiful Issue, and Gosling had the most swoon-worthy reaction. “It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there,” he said.

In the featured issue, the Beyond The Pines actress talked about living her life her way without "succumbing to societal pressure." She mentioned how Gosling's entrance into her life changed her mind about marriage and kids, which were not part of her initial plan.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down. So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff,” the Ghost Rider actress added.