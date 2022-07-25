Best Actress in the world: Check out the Hollywood star who tops Google's list of answers

Considering the amount of talent there is in Hollywood, it probably seems the hardest task to find the right answer to a question like, "Who is the best actress in the world?" Over the years, we have seen several actresses in Hollywood redefine what it means to be a female actor in the industry and have forged their way through to better roles, equal pay and several other challenges. They are constantly pushing the envelope to better the representation of women in cinema and we couldn't be more thankful for that.

While it may be a difficult discussion to have among critics, filmmakers, audiences and other consumers of entertainment on whether there is one particular actress who could receive the title of being the "Best actress in the world", there is a list of answers that do seem to pop up if you happen to search the term "Best actress in the world" on Google.

The first actress to make it to Google answers happens to be Scarlett Johansson. The actress is one of the biggest Hollywood stars and her films have contributed to massive box office success as well. From winning a Tony Award to other accolades, Johansson's work has received recognition the world over. Starting her career as a child star, Scarlett soon became one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses in no time thanks to her exceptional talent. We have seen her deliver memorable performances in films such as Match Point, Vicky Christina Barcelona, Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage Story among others. One of her most famous roles also happens to be as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the MCU.

Check out Google's response to Best Actress in the world search here:

Following Scarlett on the list is yet another actress who happens to be an inspiration to many when it comes to acting. Meryl Streep turns up second in the list of Best Actresses in the world. Steep's illustrious career has made her a Hollywood legend and she is one actress who has been deemed to make any and every role her own thanks to her unmatched acting skills. Also featured in the search list are other actresses including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kate Winslet who have all proven they are some of the finest stars in Hollywood.

