Adam Sandler is an actor who has given us some movies that go straight into that awful territory but in the right project. He is someone who can convey a lot without words. He has been relevant for the longest time. He gave us some amazing rom-com but at some time some movies we regret investing our time in.

Here are some movies that have been both hated and loved by critics and general audiences.

17 Best Adam Sandler Movies to watch in 2022

1) Grown Ups

Grown Ups is a 2010 American comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan, and written by Adam Sandler and Fred Wolf. The film stars Sandler alongside Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schnieder, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph. The film tells the story of five friends who reunite after many years following the death of their high school basketball coach.

The film was not received well. I haven't come across a single good review up till now. So, maybe it's not such a bad thing that it's not streaming anywhere in India yet.

2) Spanglish

Spanglish is a 2004 American romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by James L. Brooks and starring Adam Sandler, Tea Leoni, Paz Vega, and Cloris Leachman. In 1992, Flow Moreno a poor Single mother moves to America in search of a better life for herself and her daughter. Flow Moreno works as a housekeeper for the Classkys: John and Deborah.

The movie was not well received. On Rotten Tomatoes the film is rated 54%. You can watch it on YouTube for Rs 80.

3) Little Nicky

Little Nicky is a 2000 American Fantasy comedy film directed by Steven Brill and written by Brill, Sandler, and Timothy Herlihy. Adam Sandler plays Nicky, son of Satan. He has two elder brothers. Satan must decide who will succeed him as the ruler of hell. Again a movie that didn't do well both at the box office and in terms of critical acceptance. On Rotten Tomatoes this film has a rating of 21%.

You can watch this on Apple TV+.

4) Just Go With It

This 2011 Rom-com was a success starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and Brooklyn Decker. Directed by Dennis Dugan and Produced by Adam Sandler. Originally a French farce, this story was then adapted into a movie named Cactus Flower. Finally, this was made into another movie this time named differently; Just Go With It. The comedy has not been considered one of Sandler's fine works at the same time this movie is a great one-time watch for your next day-in date!

Covering a life of a plastic surgeon who tries to romance a much younger school teacher by orchestrating a mindless lie. Supporting him in this hysterical act are his assistant and his ex-wife. If this storyline sounds familiar then yes, you are right! This does sound an awful lot like 'Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, and Arshad Warsi.

Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya was an adaptation of the 1969 American Comedy rom-com of the name 'Cactus Flower', yes the same movie Just Go With it was also adapted from.

You can now stream Just Go With It on Netflix India

5) 50 First Dates

50 First Dates is a 2004, comedy film directed by Peter Segal and starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore Rob Schnieder, And Sean Astin. We follow the life of a Vet, Henry Roth who enjoys his single life more than anybody until a very long first date that would seem neverending! Yes, he meets a girl with short-term memory loss syndrome, and every day she wakes up to a stranger with whom she fell in love, just the previous day.

The duo of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore was more than a celebrated one, and fans were very excited to watch them both reunite after many years. This Comedy was very well received because of this very rare take on rom-coms, however, a very similar rom-com came after a few years called The Vow starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum. That Movie is a great watch as well.

You can stream 50 First Dates on YouTube. It's not free though.

6) Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is a 1996, Comedy in the sports genre directed by Dennis Dugan, which follows a life of a failed hockey player who discovers his zest for Golf. He enters a Long drive contest to save his grandmother's home from facing foreclosure.

Happy Gilmore was a box-office success ranking at the U.S box office on its debut weekend. Fun Fact, Long Drive Champion and professional golfer Jamie Sadlowski was called the real-life Happy Gilmore as he was also a former hockey player.

7) The Wedding Singer

This is a 1998 American romantic comedy film directed by Frank Coraci and written by Tim Herlihy. The film stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore and Christine Taylor, and tells the story of a wedding singer who is head over heels for a waitress.

The film received mixed reviews but went down as one of the most famous works by Adam Sandler in the history of movies. The film had a budget of $18 million and made $128 million worldwide.

This is definitely worth a watch even in today's time.

Unfortunately, I could not find a platform where the movie is available.

8) Funny People

Did You know? Adam Sandler had to turn down the role of Bear Jew in Inglorious Basterds because of his prior commitment to this movie. Funny people is a 2009 American comedy-drama written and directed by Judd Apatow. We follow the life of George Simmons who is a middle-aged retired stand-up comedian turned actor. George is not completely well when it comes to his mental health. Thinking that we would die soon he decided to go back to Stand-up where his heart belongs.

The film was well received but faced a little bit of criticism for its run time. The film grossed $51.9 million in the United States and Canada.

You can watch this movie now only on, Apple TV+.

9) Billy Madison

A 1995 American comedy film directed by Tamra Davis starring Adam Sandler in the title role, which was not well received by the critics but ended up being one of the most celebrated roles delivered by Sandler.

Billy Madison is the spoiled man-child with who you don't want to cross paths. He spends his days drinking with friends and disrupting life across his father's estate.

He is soon put in a very difficult situation where he has to go back and finish school otherwise he would not be able to inherit his father's business which will, in turn, go to the obnoxious Vice- president.

This performance in particular stands out as one of the best adolescent comedy roles in Sandler's career. It's one of those films that you would either love or hate, but there is no in-between.

Unfortunately, this movie is not available in India yet.

10) The Meyerowitz Stories

This is a 2017 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film stars Adam Sandler, Elizabeth Marvel, and Emma Thompson.

The story follows the life of a dysfunctional group of siblings trying to resolve their deep-rooted family issues mostly related to their father. The story reminds me of the plot of Succession, which is a black comedy-drama that premiered on 2018, on HBO.

This is a movie where you as an audience can truly sympathize with the character of Adam Sandler. You would really feel like you are involved in this family drama. The Meyerowitz Stories is Sandler's top-rated film to date.

You can watch this film on Netflix, India.

11) You Don't Mess with the Zohan

You Don't Mess with the Zohan is a 2008 American action comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan, written and produced by Adam Sandler. Starring Adam Sandler, John Turturro, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nick Swardson, Laine Kazan and Rob Schnieder.

In this movie, we are transferred to the lives of Israeli Defence forces, particularly in the life of a superhuman Israeli Counterterrorist who is done with this life and wants to cut hair and be a hairstylist! For real!

If you cannot stand fiction with no logic this ain't for you. The movie was not well received either but you might end up enjoying it. The comedy in the movie is very clever and is mostly a mockery of the geo-political circumstances of the world. The particular issue that they are referring to is of course the Palestinian- Israeli conflict.

But as deep as it may sound, it's not. It's almost a loosely scripted movie from dick jokes to absurd comedy filling up the otherwise awkward silences. The movie is not one of his best works but definitely enjoyable.

You can watch this on Netflix, India.

12) Big Daddy

Big Daddy is a 1999 American comedy film Directed by Dennis Dugan and written By Steve Franks, Tim Herlihy, and Adam Sandler. It's a story about a seriously disturbed person who adopts a 6-year-old in hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back. This movie was criticized for throwing in two gay characters just to get some empty laughs.

Unfortunately, it's not streaming anywhere in India, yet.

13) Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is an American Animated media franchise created by comedy writer Todd Durham. The films Hotel Transylvania 1, 2, 3 summer vacation and the last one Hotel Transylvania: Transformania released in 2012, 2015, 2018, and 2022 respectively.

A long time ago, there was a Dracula (Adam Sandler) who decided to build a castle called Hotel Transylvania, where monsters could reside and he could protect his daughter who was half vampire and half human (Selena Gomez) from the danger of humans. Mavis, his daughter is going to turn 118 this year but of course, looks 16.

This is a children's movie and was well received by the audience and Sandler's voice acting was also bang-on!

You can watch this with your kids on Amazon prime video, now.

14) Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems is a 2019 American crime thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein. Fun fact, he had a near-death experience while shooting for this film in which his co-stars accidentally choked him during an action scene. Read all about it right here!

Uncut Gems is a universally loved film by critics and general audiences alike.

This is the story of Howard Ratner who runs a KMH, a jewelry store in New York city's diamond district. The story is thrilling as the protagonist never misses a risk he can take. This movie has a very weird ability to make you nervous and feels anxious throughout its run time. This is one of Sandler's best-rated movies. If you are looking to watch one film tonight starring him, pick this.

15) Reign Over me

Reign over me is a 2007 American drama film written and directed by Mike Binder. The film stars Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, Jada Pinkett smitt, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Saffron Burrows, and Mike Binder himself.

The story follows the life of Charlie Fineman who lost everything worthy in his life to the 2001 Twim tower disaster. 5 years have passed since he lost the love of his life and his two daughters. He is the cause of concern for everyone in his life. The movie was well received. Whoever watches this tale never fails to sympathize with his loss. It's a wonderful story of love, loss, and friendship.

This movie is not available for streaming yet.

16) Hubie Halloween

It is a relatively younger movie that was released on October 7, 2020. It is written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy and stars an ensemble cast consisting of Sandler in the title role and Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schnieder, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

Hubie Dubios is yet another stupid man who is a delicatessen worker in Salem, Massachusetts. He is the clown of the town, mocked by the entire community. He helps as a monitor during Halloween but the Halloween takes a weird turn when people who were mean to Hubie start disappearing.

Hubie Halloween is a sweet holiday movie that you can watch on Netflix, India.

17) Punch-Drunk Love

Punch-Drunk Love is a 2002 American romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Starring Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Luis Guzman, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

In this movie, Sandler plays Barry Egan, an executive in a company with a product line of toiletries. Barry, just like Joey from friends, has seven sisters. Puch-Drunk love has been ranked in first place again and again and again.

Unfortunately, it's not available for streaming in India, as of now.

With that, we come to the end of this list. If you are into no-brainer comedies then you'll be missing out on a lot if you haven't watched any of the Adam Sandler movies. Be sure to, pick one from the list we have curated for you. Do leave your thought in the comment section below. We love to hear from you.

Also Read: Top 15 Sandra Bullock movies to watch