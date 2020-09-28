Best Brand Awards 2020: BTS bags Male Idol of the Year; Seo Ye Ji, Kang Daniel, IU & Hospital Playlist win big

Best Brand Awards 2020 were announced and BTS bagged Male Idol of the Year. Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji, Kang Daniel, IU and Hospital Playlist also took home a few big awards.

There is no stopping BTS this year. The Korean boy group has been shattering records and taking home some of the biggest awards this year. The Bangtan Boys and Big Hit Entertainment now needs to make space for yet another award. Tenasia reported that the 2020 Brand of the Year Awards were announced by Korea Consumer Forum. The winners were selected through a brand vote. BTS won the Male Idol of the Year while Kang Daniel bagged the Male Soloist of the Year.

On the acting front, It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Ye Ji was awarded Actress of the Year, Itaewon Class fame Ahn Bo Hyun was presented Rising Star Actor of the Year and Rookie Actress of the Year was bagged by Hospital Playlist's Jeon Mi Do. Hospital Playlist also won Drama of the Year award. Singer IU bagged Female CF Model of the Year.

Check out the complete list, as reported by Koreaboo.

Male Idol of the Year – BTS

Male Soloist of the Year – Kang Daniel

Hot Icon of the Year – SSAK3

Male Variety Member of the Year – Yoo Jae Suk

Celebrity Tik-Toker – Rain

Entertainer of the Year – Kwanghee

Rookie Actress of the Year – Jeon Mi Do (Hospital Playlist)

Female Idol of the Year – OH MY GIRL

Rising Star Male Idol – AB6IX

Male Rookie Idol of the Year – CRAVITY

Idol Band of the Year – DAY6

Expert-Entertainer of the Year – Kang Hyung Wook

Male Scene-stealer of the Year – Kim Young Min (Crash Landing on You, World of the Married)

Female Trot Singer of the Year – Second Aunt Kim Davi

Variety-Idol – VIXX’s Ravi

Male Idol-Actor – SF9’s Rowoon

Actress of the Year – Seo Ye Ji (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay)

Female CF Model of the Year – IU

Rising Star Actor of the Year – Ahn Bo Hyun

Rising Star Female Idol – APRIL

Female Rookie Idol of the Year – Weeekly

Female Idol-Actress – APRIL’s Naeun

Rapper of the Year – Lee Youngji

Rookie Actor of the Year – Lee Jae Wook (Search: WWW, Extraordinary You)

Male CF Model of the Year – Im Young Woong

Actor of the Year – Jo Jung Suk (Hospital Playlist)

OST of the Year – Jo Jung Suk “Aloha”

Female Soloist of the Year – Chungha

Best Couple of the Year – Choi Young Rak & Peng Hyun Sook

Rising Star Actress of the Year – Han So Hee (World of the Married)

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year – Heize

Celebrity Youtuber – Henry

Drama of the Year – Hospital Playlist

Female Scene-stealer of the Year – Shim Eun Woo (World of the Married)

