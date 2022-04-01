12 best car movies of all time

When it comes to thrilling rides across completely deserted roads or in the middle of a city as packed as Tokyo, we all live vicariously as we inhale the perfection of car movies all around the globe. The need for speed (pun intended), gravitates all car enthusiasts into this delicious trap that is the adrenaline boost that surges in everyone, enthusiasts or laymen alike after watching a well-shot car chase.

From great movies on cars to great movies that happen to have cars in them, the industry has given us plenty to choose from. No matter if you are a race car connoisseur or a vintage fan, movies have it all to please your every craving. The industry has not only worked on movies that give us the thrill of speed but also complex tales that make us question what stimulation movies on cars can awake in us.

Meanwhile, there are also those films that subvert the genre on its head and introduce the same old tingle in unique narratives. Movies like the Transformers franchise would give you all the same electrifying joy yet add their own little flair to the story. Similarly, another such example would be the animated movie series Cars which again spins the genre for an entertaining bout of movies. Scroll down further to sift through some of the best car movies ever made.

Check out our list of 12 best car movies below:

Ford v Ferrari

Directed by James Mangold, the plot of the movie follows automotive designer Carroll Shelby who heads a team of American and British engineers and designers. Shelby joins hands with Ken Miles, a race car driver, to build a new and improved racing car in an attempt to defeat the dominant Italian racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon in leading roles, the movie is certainly one for those who appreciate the technical side of automobiles.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

This movie is a remake of its 1970s predecessor, the movie casts Nicholas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi and more. The movie takes car heists to an extreme as it follows a Memphis Raines who attempts to steal 50 cars in one go and the real challenge is not the number but the time. An explosive delight for the ones who enjoy a good heist tale with lots of revving eye candy. fans have named it the Fast and Furious 0 as the movie does what the franchise will be known to do better in the coming years.

Duel

This 1971 Steven Spielberg masterpiece is a rather unique take on the genre. The story captures the dangerous repercussions of David's decision to pass by a truck on a desert road while travelling for a meeting. David's action aggravates the truck driver who then attempts throughout the movie to kill him. Spielberg gave the genre his own flavour as he explored the deadly and scary side of the flashy car thrills that might turn into a tale of torment in no time. Starring Dennis Weaver as David, the movie decides to keep the truck driver anonymous much like a boogeyman that haunts us in our sleep, unbeknownst to us yet ever-present in our journey.

Grand Prix

The movie that gave the genre all its winning aspects from great camera work to essential sound techniques, this 1966 John Frankenheimer movie has much to be credited for the movie magic today. The film captures the Formula One championship where the best racers from all around the world show up in order to compete with each other. The movie packs a punch with a touch of drama as it follows American wheelman Pete Aron (James Garner) who is dropped by his sponsor and joins the Japanese team as he refuses to quit. The tale gets pricklier as Pete has to juggle between a torrid love affair with his ex-teammate's betrothed and also trying to defeat the winner of two world titles from France, Jean-Pierre Sarti (Yves Montand). A good mix of drama and real race cars, this film burns hot.

Days of Thunder

A Tony Scott wonder, this Tom Cruise film is about a promising budding racer Cole Trickle who is recruited by a big brand but gets injured in an accident. However, on his return, Cole has to face a deterrent that not only wants to defeat him but also disable him. Some say the movie is a carbon-copy of Tom cruise's Top Gun yet the movie does not disappoint the automobile fans who are there in front of the line waiting for a sip of good race car movies.

Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

A personal favourite that no one can take off a list of best car movies, this edition of the Fast and Furious franchise particularly holds a special place in all car enthusiasts' bonnets. The movie series introduced CGI to the genre and changed the game entirely. Director Justin Lin captures a newer side of the car genre not with formula 1 race cars but by utilizing the underground culture of those that need the thrill to breathe again. The story follows an errant car racer who is sent to Japan in order to avoid jail time though he jumps into the tiger's den once again as he joins the drifting world and becomes a major competitor.

Death Proof

If you enjoy a good car crash, then this movie is for you. Diving into the car genre with a fresh story, this 2007 Quentin Tarantino film offers an interesting plot that involves a Hollywood stuntman who kills women and in turn, makes it look like a car accident until one day he comes across a lot that attempts to fight back. In a time when most movies opt for a computer-generated sequence that some real tear and destruction, this movie does not shy away from giving the people what they want, real car chases with real car jump-ins.

Baby Driver

Packed with fast car chases and beautifully shot drifts, this Edgar Wright film is surely a must-watch. Doc coerces Baby, a former getaway driver, into taking part in a heist, threatening to harm his girlfriend if he doesn't. However, when their gun dealers reveal out to have been undercover cops, the scheme goes bad and the movie gets good. The pace of the movie draws one in, with speed and touch of drama alongside romance, the movie tops the genre. It also has a star-studded cast including Ansel Elgort with Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez and more.

Mad Max Fury Road

A bizarre concept with a stranger aesthetic, this movie is not for the weak of heart as it takes the audience on a wild ride in the middle of an unending desert. Max, a drifter and survivor in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, reluctantly joins Imperator Furiosa, a rebel warrior, in a quest to overthrow a despot who rules over the land's supply of water. Thirty years after the last instalment of the franchise was released, George Miller brings back the series in his glorious masterpiece that stars A-listers who do not disappoint including Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Mel Gibson, Zoe Kravitz and more.

The Italian Job (1969)

This 1969 original is unlike most in the genre that use flashy automobiles for an even flashier display of car chase sequences, this Peter Collinson production helms its mantle on Austin Mini Coopers. The story follows Charlie played by Michael Caine who on getting out of prison learns about his friends' failed attempt at completing a heist in Italy. With the mafia on his periphery, Charlie decides to take on the task himself. Besides Caine, the movie stars the industry's best including Noel Coward, Benny Hill, Michael Standing, Raf Vallone, Tony Beckley and more.

Back To The Future

Not a typical car movie, Back To The Future though features the best of both worlds as it combines a super savvy high-tech car that also serves as not only a time machine but also a hovercraft with sci-fi fun. Although the movie does not offer epic car chases and tumbling cars in the air yet it entertains an automobile enthusiast all the same. The film follows Marty who follows back in time using a scientist's time machine (the prize) in order to make his parents fall in love again if he wants to return back in time. The film casts Michael J. Fox as Marty, Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric scientist alongside Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and more.

Ronin

Though not essentially a "car" movie, this John Frankenheimer film gives the audiences a great blend of all the elements one seeks in a thrilling ride. Sam, a former US intelligence officer, employs a mercenary group from Japan to acquire a mysterious suitcase that is likely to slip into Russian hands. The movie offers good car chase scenes with an exhilarating pursuit for the unknown article in question. The film stars legendary Robert De Niro alongside Jean Reno, Sean Bean, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgard and more.

This was our list of the best car movies of all time. Share your own additions to our log in the comments below.