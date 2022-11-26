25+ Best Christmas Movies as per IMDb That You Must Watch

Christmas is not only a one-day festival. Rather, Christmas is an emotion for a whole lot of people across the world. In this article, we have mentioned a range of genres and plots (from rom-coms, musicals, and animated tales to action and mysteries) for everyone to watch, enjoy, and get yourselves in the holiday cheer and festive mood!

While most of the websites mention the most popular (yet repeated) Christmas movies to watch every year, we thought why not catch up on some holiday classic underdog movies! Not only will it serve as a breath of freshness this holiday season but also revive the Christmas spirit - you never know what ideas or inspirations you may get from them! Without further ado, let's hop on the Santa Claus’ wagon of must-watch Christmas movies that are highly rated as per IMDb. Fala la la la la...let the holiday magic begin! Best Christmas Movies Of All Time as per IMDb You can stream these holiday movies on any streaming platform, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, or YouTube. 1. Die Hard Released = 1988 IMDb = 8.2

Debatable, but it still is a Christmas holiday film. The movie starts out with John McClane and his wife being at an airport, and they are being hijacked. Now, John McClane, a police officer, has to keep his daughter safe while rescuing his estranged wife at a Christmas party in the Nakatomi Plaza. 2. The Nightmare Before Christmas Released = 1993 IMDb = 7.9

The protagonist, Jack Skellington, is the king of Halloween Town, but he becomes bored with it. He breaks into Christmas Town to be entertained. He becomes so fixated on the joy of Christmas and how to make it last forever that he starts kidnapping children and stealing their souls. When Jack finally realizes his folly, he tries to return all the kidnapped souls to the children and manages to save Santa Claus. 3. Home Alone + Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Released = 1990, 1992 IMDb = 7.7

An 8-year-old Kevin Mc Callister is left home alone to protect their house against burglars. The movie will show how the baby has to look after themselves in the home and how they must use the natural surroundings to help them defend the house. This holiday classic film will also show some of the challenges that come from being on your own at home, such as troubles with potty training and being tired or cranky because of a sleeping pattern being interrupted. 4. Love Actually Released = 2003 IMDb = 7.6

Love Actually, a Christmas romantic comedy, is all about eight diverse couples dealing with love. Sometimes, the love that we think we want is not the love that will make us happy. 5. Silent Night (TV movie) Released = 2002 IMDb = 7.5

The movie is set in the era of 1944. In a cabin on a WWII front, a German mom and her son together mediate for a truce to happen between three American and three German soldiers so they can all celebrate Christmas Eve together. 6. Next Stop, Christmas (TV movie) Released = 2021 IMDb = 7.1

Angie is committed to spending Christmas alone. However, her usual commuter lift turns into a Hallmark Christmas train, dropping her off in her hometown. 7. Arthur Christmas Released = 2011 IMDb = 7.1

Grandsanta and Arthur, Santa Claus' clumsy son, set out on a task to hand out a present to a young girl that they misplaced. They only have less than two hours. Will they succeed? 8. Bad Santa Released = 2003 IMDb = 7.1

A miserable and pathetic conman poses as Santa while his companion poses as Santa's Little Helper to rob several department stores on Christmas Eve. However, they start running into hilarious problems when the conman befriends a disturbed kid. 9. Lovely, Still Released = 2008 IMDb = 7.1

Directed by Nik Fackler, this Christmas film shows a holiday fable that narrates a heartwarming story of an elderly man who discovers love for the first time. 10. Elf Released = 2003 IMDb = 7

Elf is a movie that everyone should watch at least once during the Christmas season, if not every year. It is both entertaining and heartwarming, with great acting by Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell. The story of Buddy, an elf who was raised by humans but later finds out about his real identity, is one that will make you laugh and cry in equal measure. And it has some pretty catchy tunes too! 11. A Christmas Carol Released = 2009 IMDb = 6.8

If you're looking for a movie that will tug at your heartstrings and make you cry then A Christmas Carol is just what the doctor ordered. Based on Charles Dickens' 1843 novel of the same name, this modern retelling follows a wealthy businessman who neglects his family during the holidays. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by four ghosts who try to change his ways - but will they succeed? 12. Serendipity Released = 2001 IMDb = 6.8

A couple first met, fell in love, and separated. Convinced that one day they would end up together they keep searching for each other years after that fateful first night. Will the Christmas miracle bring them together? It is one of the perfect movies to watch with your boyfriend while cuddling up in a warm blanket! 13. Miracle on 34th Street Released = 1994 IMDb = 6.6

Miracle on 34th Street is another Christmas movie that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. It stars Richard Attenborough, who plays a man with an unusual obsession - he believes himself to be Santa Claus. His daughter, played by Elizabeth Perkins, and her husband, are not convinced though. When the daughter gets sent home from school for telling her classmates about her father's beliefs, he sets out on a quest to prove his identity. This movie has all the elements of a good Christmas film - it is heartwarming, funny, and well-acted. 14. Happiest Season Released = 2020 IMDb = 6.6

Happiest Season is a holiday rom-com Hollywood film that wholeheartedly captures a range of emotions linked to being true to yourself, wanting your family's acceptance, and trying not to ruin Christmas by revealing a nasty secret. This Christmas movie is truly a roller coaster and a must-watch with your family! 15. Better Watch Out Released = 2016 IMDb = 6.5

Better Watch Out is a film wherein a babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from intruders on a quiet suburban street. However, the twist comes when they realize that it is not an ordinary home invasion. Watch this Christmas film to find out what happens next. 16. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas Released = 2011 IMDb = 6.2

This dark comedy Christmas movie revolves around two stoner buddies, Kumar Patel and Harold Lee. Six years after their Guantanamo Bay adventure, the two friends cause a holiday brawl by inadvertently igniting down Harold Lee's father-in-law's glory Christmas tree. The comic timing and acting make this movie a worthy Christmas watch with your family members! Best Christmas Movies of 2022 That You Must Watch On one hand, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Lindsay Lohan make a big comeback with their brand of romantic comedy Christmas plot. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team up to bring a musical comedy blast. Find below a list of this year's Christmas releases that will make you roll with laughter leaving you high with festive spirit.