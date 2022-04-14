Hoping to turn around a bad day? We have you covered. Below is a list of the 12 best comedies of all time, from the chick flicks to contemplative commentaries with a jazz of humour, our list has the best of all comedy sub-genres. The unending days of summer might have bored you to death but this list is here to give you all the golden elixir you need to survive.

When it comes to a good comedy, film enthusiasts look for a few important components. First comes the premise, a very significant part of the film as the cliches decay with time and those that survived are always the ones who dared to take a leap. Next is the cast, a bad script can very well be saved by a great cast and their exceptional performance. Actors like Kevin Hart rule this sub-genre of comedies in Hollywood where this one star carries the whole film. Other than these two elements the film can be a total blast and not make it at all if these prescribed boxes go unchecked.

As for the ones listed below, you will find that our checklist is a compilation of old and newer comedies accompanied by scores of dark comedies as well as parodies to fill you up to your heart's content with laughter that is sure to make you "LOL" at your screen. Scroll down further to dive into our giggle-filled list of the best comedies.

Check out our list of the 12 best comedy movies of all time below:

Borat

This Larry Charles directorial will surely have you howling with laughter, to say the least. This mockumentary black comedy film is a one-man show as many of the scenes in the film are completely unscripted. Starring the immensely hilarious and talented showman Sacha Baron Cohen, the film casts the actor in the role of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakhstani reporter who visits the United States in order to film a documentary examining how Americans would interact with foreigners. Borat interviews and engages with real-life Americans who assume he is an outsider with hardly any understanding of American culture throughout a large portion of the film. A sequel to the film was released in 2020 named Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The first addition was both critically acclaimed and successful at the box office which led to Cohen winning the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes. A sure shot must-watch for comedy fans.

Dumb & Dumber

Filled with slap-stick comedy, this 1994 buddy comedy had to be on the list. With Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels helming the project, the film is high up on the comedy scale. Much like most old comedies, the film makes use of the characters and their utter lack of a brain to whip up a tale worth watching at least once. The film chronicles the story of Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Daniels), two dim-witted but well-intentioned friends from Providence, Rhode Island, who go on a cross-country excursion to Aspen, Colorado, to return a briefcase full of cash to its owner, believing it had been left as a mistake when it had truly been left as ransom. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film has garnered somewhat of a cult-favourite status though it surely was a hit at the time of its release.

Four Lions

A blast of classic British humour, this political satire black comedy is not only funny but also a great commentary on the state of the world. Chris Morris in his directorial debut, gives the audience what they have been asking for, an absolutely bizarre premise. The film, a jihad satire follows a group of homegrown terrorist jihadis from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, starring Riz Ahmed, Kayvan Novak, Nigel Lindsay, Arsher Ali and Adeel Akhtar. Despite not getting a lot of chances to put their film out for the public to watch, Four Lions was a home run with the critics. The film received praise for its out-of-the-box screenplay and hilarious comic timing. Fans rave about the film yet a particular scene with Kayvan Novak as Waj in the kebab shop where he has a conversation with the negotiator has been picked as the best scene by many.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Lead by an emblem cast, the movie is directed and written by Wes Anderson. Starring industry big names including Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Mathieu Amalric, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Tom Wilkinson, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux and Owen Wilson. Monsieur Gustave H., a well-known concierge in the imaginary Eastern European country of Zubrowka in the twentieth century. When Gustave and his recently recruited protégé Zero are accused of the killing of an affluent dowager, they embark on a search for wealth and a precious Renaissance artwork against the background of an expanding fascist state. The film received mixed reactions from the critics yet performed well with the audience and even got nominated for nine Academy Awards, taking home four of them.

Superbad

A cliche American high-school story with a twist, Superbad is all things hilarious. The film does not stand out from the crowd yet is a verified good-watch with funny one-liners and hysterical buddy comedy staples. Directed by Greg Mottola, the film is a coming-of-age teen comedy that will lighten your day in tons. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the film casts Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in lead roles as Seth and Evan. Rogen and Goldberg began the development of the script 13 years ago and the story is loosely based on their own high school experience. The film follows two high school boys who want to make the most of their time before heading off to different universities. Unfortunately, their excesses land them in hot water. The film was warmly received by the critics and also aced at the box office, so much so, that now it is considered one of the best comedies of the 2000s.

Shaun of the Dead

Looking to roll on the floor, laughing? This is just the thing for you. Turning the horrifying zombie trope on its head, Shaun of the Dead is definitely the best in the genre. Director Edgar Wright is also a co-writer of the film alongside side Simon Pegg who takes on the role of the lead, Shaun. Shaun is caught off guard by the zombie apocalypse, as he and his friend Ed, played by Nick Frost, attempt to seek sanctuary in a local bar with their loved ones. Shaun who lives the loser life is a sales advisor who drags through life until an apocalypse changes his circumstances forever. Including Pegg and Frost, the film also casts Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran, Bill Nighy, and Penelope Wilton. The film is the first addition to the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy followed by the release of Hot Fuzz and The World's End.

Heathers

An on-steroids version of Mean Girls from the 1980s, Heathers has been a cult canon for the longest time. Directed by Michael Lehmann, this teen black comedy does it right in every aspect. The film brings in a stellar cast that includes Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker, and Penelope Milford. The movie depicts four young girls in a clique at an Ohio high school, three of whom are called Heather, one of whose lives are shattered when a sociopath arrives intent on killing the popular students and faking their murders as suicides. Though the film flopped at the box office, it quickly gained cult status and was even revered by many critics. Now the film is famously known as one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time.

Home Alone

A treat from childhood, the Home Alone franchise is an all-time favourite. Best for days you are tired of adulting, this film is comfort galore. Starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara and more, the film is directed by Chris Columbus. Culkin plays the role of the adorable Kevin who unfortunately gets left behind after his family hurriedly leaves for their Christmas trip. Kevin, staying alone in the big house, protects it from two burglars who get plastered by the antics of a small boy. Predominantly, the film derives its funny from slapstick comedy and the hilariously pathetic conditions of the two robbers who fail to steal anything because of a child's interference. The success of the film needs no introduction, yet to name a few accolades, the movie was nominated for several Golden Globes and Oscars.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

All Indian audiences will sympathize with the characters of this film, having seen the craziness of a family through a wedding. Directed by Joel Zwick, this romantic comedy is simply wholesome. Nia Vardalos is the writer of the film and also the lead actress who plays Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos, a middle-class Greek-American lady who finds herself in love with Ian Miller, an upper-middle-class White Anglo-Saxon Protestant. The film was lauded for its screenplay and even nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. As for the box office numbers, the film became the highest-grossing rom-com at the time though it never reached the top spot. With an assortment of hysterical aunts and uncles, the story depicts the chaotic dynamics of a big traditional family.

Friday

The birthplace of the iconic "damn" meme, Friday is another buddy stoner comedy. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film stars the co-writer Ice Cube alongside Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Tiny "Zeus" Lister Jr, and John Witherspoon. Looking to change the image of "the hood" in the industry and its violent take on its culture, the film tries to subvert this stereotype. In the film, Craig Jones and Smokey, two unemployed buddies, are in jeopardy after being indebted to a drug dealer. It was praised by the critics and later hit the internet as now it has somewhat become a part of pop culture and memes in general.

Mean Girls

A classic that could not go unnamed on this list. Mean Girls is definitely the top of the line with its star-studded cast and its riotous comedy. The film is indeed the definition of what a cult classic is. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey, the film was directed by Mark Waters and written by Fey. Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was schooled in Africa by her researcher parents when she was a teenager. Cady finally attends public school when her family relocates to the suburbs of Illinois, where she learns about the brutal, unspoken norms of popularity that separate her classmates into tight-knit cliques. Cady finds herself accidentally in the good favour of an elite squad of cool teenagers known as "the Plastics," but she quickly understands how her superficial group of new pals gained this label. Watch the movie and find out how fetch this group of teenage lady's really are.

The Dictator

From the creators of Borat, this film is a masterpiece. Once again starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the film is also headed by the Borat director Larry Charles. Cohen essays the role of Admiral General Aladeen and stars alongside Anna Faris, Ben Kingsley, Jason Mantzoukas, and an non-credited appearance by John C. Reilly. Aladeen, a despotic dictator of a fictional Republic of Wadiya, travels to New York to speak to the United Nations Security Council. His preparations, however, go awry when he is kidnapped by a hitman employed by his uncle, Tamir. The political satire was not a total hit with the critics yet movie-goers have not stopped raving about it till now. The best of Cohen in his element, he carries the whole show on his back and leaves no room for regret in the audience. A must-watch for all the cynics who love a satire.

Comment down below your favourites from the vast comedy genre and add to our list of the best comedy movies of all time.

ALSO READ 12 best classic movies of all time