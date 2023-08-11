best comedy series on netflix

Comedy shows have been a TV staple for decades, from classic sitcoms to modern boundary-pushers. They adapt to the times and endure amidst expanding genres. People adore comedy for its escapism. It's an easy watch, a respite from overwhelming days. Laughter over responsibilities, as characters dive into uproarious escapades.

Humor bonds us with pals and kin, powering hits like Friends and The Office, entering pop culture's core. Comedy's appeal drives re-watches of oldies and embraces fresh releases yearly. Streaming giants like Netflix host a plethora of laughter-packed series, some becoming genre gems. Here's a glance at Netflix's top 15 comedy shows.

1. Community

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs

Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs Director: Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon Writer: Dan Harmon, Jim Rash, Megan Ganz, Chris McKenna

Dan Harmon, Jim Rash, Megan Ganz, Chris McKenna Season: 6

6 Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Dan Harmon used his own experiences at a community college to create the show "Community." The show is about a diverse group of adults who become friends at Greendale Community College. It stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, and Ken Jeong. Despite some struggles with viewership, the show became popular and well-respected. It ran from 2009 to 2015 and is now making fans happy with news of an upcoming movie.





2. That '90s Show

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide

Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide Director: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner

Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner Writer: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner

Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner Season: 1

1 Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.4/10

The popular show That '70s Show still has fans worldwide, even though it ended in 2006. So, when Netflix announced a sequel called That '90s Show, people got really excited. The new series started on Netflix in January and has actors like Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Callie Haverda. It's set in 1995 and follows Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she spends a summer at her grandparents' house. Just like her parents, Leia makes friends in the neighborhood and they hang out in Kitty and Red's basement. The show also brings back actors from the original series for special appearances. The first season was a hit and it's already been renewed for a second season.

3. Grace and Frankie

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker Director: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris Writer: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris Season: 7

7 Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Grace and Frankie, a TV series on Netflix from 2015 to 2022, is about two long-married women, Grace and Frankie, and their lawyer husbands, Robert and Sol. The husbands shock everyone by revealing they're in love and plan to get married. This brings Grace and Frankie, who never got along, together under one roof. As they navigate this tough time, they become each other's main support. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, and Ethan Embry, the show was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.





4. BoJack Horseman

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins.

Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins. Director: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Raphael Bob-Waksberg Writer: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Raphael Bob-Waksberg Season: 6

6 Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.8/10

"BoJack Horseman" is a popular adult animated show created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. It's about a horse named BoJack who used to be famous but lost his fame due to his past mistakes and addiction. The show's voice cast includes Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul. BoJack wants to regain fame by publishing an autobiography with the help of ghostwriter Diane Nguyen. The show ran for six seasons and ended in January 2020, but it still has a lot of fans.





5. Seinfeld

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander

Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander Director: Art Wolff, Tom Cherones, Andy Ackerman

Art Wolff, Tom Cherones, Andy Ackerman Writer: Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld Season: 9

9 Year of release: 1989

1989 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.9/10

"Seinfeld" is a super popular TV show known for being one of the best ever. It was made by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. Jerry Seinfeld plays a version of himself in the show. He lives in New York City and has funny experiences with his friends George, Elaine, and Cosmo. The other main actors are Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The show started on NBC in July 1989 and ended after nine seasons in 1998.

Seinfeld got lots of awards and nominations. It even won an Emmy for Best Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best TV Series.





6. Never Have I Ever

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, John McEnroe

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, John McEnroe Director: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher Writer: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Never Have I Ever is a fantastic comedy on Netflix, perfect for teens and young adults. Created by the talented Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show is inspired by Mindy's own experiences growing up. The main character, Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is an Indian-American high school student. Her life takes a big turn when her father unexpectedly passes away.

Dealing with grief and the challenges of growing up, Devi starts a new school year with a fresh mindset. She wants to become more popular and find a boyfriend. Alongside her friends, who also have their own issues, Devi goes on this journey of self-discovery. The show started in 2020 and is waiting for its fourth and final season to come out later this year.





7. Big Mouth

Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Star Cast: Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun

Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun Director: Oh Choong-Hwan, Bae Hyun-Jin

Oh Choong-Hwan, Bae Hyun-Jin Writer: Ha Ram

Ha Ram Season: 1

1 Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Big Mouth, a popular Netflix show, is inspired by the creators' own lives, just like Community, Seinfeld, and Never Have I Ever. Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, along with Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, made this show based on their childhood and teenage experiences. It began in September 2017 and has six seasons, with a seventh in the works. The series follows two seventh-grade buddies, Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, as they navigate the confusing world of puberty.

The show's voices come mainly from Kroll, alongside John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and more. It's praised for its writing and how it portrays the LGBTQ+ community. Because of its success, a spin-off called Human Resources premiered in 2022.





8. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess Director: Robert Carlock, Tina Fey

Robert Carlock, Tina Fey Writer: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Allison Silverman

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Allison Silverman Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock teamed up to create the Netflix show "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." The series, which ran for four seasons until January 2019, stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy. She was held in a doomsday cult for 15 years with three others. After being rescued, Kimmy starts fresh in New York City, making new friends and having adventures.

The cast includes Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski. The show's popularity led to an interactive movie in 2020 called "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend," which also got great reviews.

9. The Good Place

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden

Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden Director: Michael Schur

Michael Schur Writer: Michael Schur

Michael Schur Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.2/10

"The Good Place" is a show created by Michael Schur. It's funny and thought-provoking. The story follows Eleanor, a self-centered woman who ends up in a paradise called the Good Place after she dies. This place is for people who helped others during their lives.

Eleanor realizes she's not supposed to be there and needs to change. She gets help from her soul mate and neighbors. The main actors are Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, Ted Danson, and D'Arcy Carden. The show won awards and ran for four seasons, ending in 2020.

10. Glamorous

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Drama/Comedy Star Cast: Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Zane Phillips, Graham Parkhurst

Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Zane Phillips, Graham Parkhurst Director: Jordon Nardino

Jordon Nardino Writer: Jordon Nardino

Jordon Nardino Season: 1

1 Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6/10

Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) and Miss Benny (American Horror Stories) star in a queer comedy about embracing your true self. Glamorous follows Marco Mejia (Benny), who seizes a unique opportunity to become the assistant of makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Cattrall. Think Devil Wears Prada, but with campy charm. The show beautifully explores queerness, mirroring Benny's own transition journey. Authenticity shines as they encourage their characters to embrace their hidden selves.





11. Fubar

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Star Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster Director: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Writer: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Season: 1

1 Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.5/10

FUBAR is a funny action movie, like mixing Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Arnold Schwarzenegger's True Lies. Schwarzenegger is a retiring CIA agent. His last job reveals his daughter is a secret agent too. They team up and deal with their problems to finish this final mission. Monica Barbaro (from Top Gun: Maverick) is the daughter. She pretends to be a regular homemaker but is an awesome spy. Schwarzenegger and Barbaro have great chemistry, making the comedy really exciting.





12. The Pentaverate

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Mike Myers, Lydia West, Jeremy Irons, Maria Menounos

Mike Myers, Lydia West, Jeremy Irons, Maria Menounos Director: Mike Myers, Tim Kirkby

Mike Myers, Tim Kirkby Writer: Mike Myers, Tim Kirkby

Mike Myers, Tim Kirkby Season: 1

1 Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.1/10

The Pentaverate (2022) is a conspiracy comedy series by Mike Myers, sure to delight comedy fans. Myers plays four heads of a secret society in search of a fifth member. He also portrays a Canadian journalist aiming to unveil the group. Amidst the hilarious chaos and murder mystery, the show subtly reflects a generational shift while preserving old-world charm. It's packed with raunchy humor, poking fun at conspiracy theorists, media, and even Netflix. The series cleverly weaves in references to Myers' past work and iconic characters, including a nod to his 1993 film So I Married an Axe Murderer. Get ready for uproarious laughs and a unique passing of the torch in The Pentaverate.

13. Emily in Paris

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Director: Darren Star

Darren Star Writer: Darren Star

Darren Star Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.9/10

From Darren Star, the creator of beloved modern women's shows like Younger and Sex and the City, comes his newest romantic venture: Emily in Paris. The easy-to-binge series follows ambitious twenty-something Emily (Lily Collins), who gets an exciting job opportunity in the city of love. Across three seasons, Emily in Paris explores her personal and professional journey, with missteps, romances, and incredible fashion. Meet her friends: the charming chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the alluring Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), and the standout, Emily's new pal Mindy (Ashley Park).





14. Documentary Now

Genre: Comedy/Mockumentary

Comedy/Mockumentary Star Cast: Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Helen Mirren

Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Helen Mirren Director: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader

Fred Armisen, Bill Hader Writer: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader

Fred Armisen, Bill Hader Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.1/10

One great surprise in 2015 was the IFC comedy series "Documentary Now!" This show was created by Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas. The idea behind the series is to make fun of different documentary styles, and each episode imitates a famous documentary in a humorous way. Hader and Armisen add their comedy to these episodes. They cover documentaries like Grey Gardens, Wild Wild Country, The Thin Blue Line, and Behind the Music. One of their best works is the funny version of VICE called "DRONEZ: The Hunt for El Chingon." If you love movies, you should definitely watch Documentary Now! It's a must-see.

15. The Way of the Househusband

Genre: Comedy/Action

Comedy/Action Star Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda, Shizuka Ito, Jonah Scott, Laura Post

Kenjiro Tsuda, Shizuka Ito, Jonah Scott, Laura Post Director: Shinchosha

Shinchosha Writer: Shinchosha

Shinchosha Season: 2

2 Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.3/10

For those not familiar with anime, they might think it's all action and drama. But there are awesome slice-of-life comedy anime too, many on Netflix. One of the best is "The Way of the Househusband." It's light and funny, focusing on everyday life instead of big conflicts. The show follows Tatsu, a former yakuza now a dedicated househusband, married to Miku. Tatsu's humor comes from his yakuza approach to chores. It's perfect for relaxing, with handy household tips and a playful cat.