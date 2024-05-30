‘Best Concert On Planet Earth’: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In Madrid

Superstar Ryan Reynolds was seen in Madrid enjoying a concert. Can you guess whose songs he was grooving to? None other than the pop icon Taylor Swift! The actor was spotted enjoying the singer's Eras Tour concert at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Spain on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

According to social media footage, His wife, Blake Lively, joined him in the VIP section. Earlier this month, Reynolds revealed his plans to attend the Eras tour during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Describing it as the best concert on planet Earth," he added, “I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” he revealed at the time, noting that he was “very excited” to see it.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds, his wife, and his children daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023 whose name has yet to be shared—have already attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on multiple occasions. “My wife and kids have been to five of them—five or six now,” he said. “They love it; they’re obsessed.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds witnessed signs of regret as he admitted that his crazy, busy schedule for the last year and a half, kept him from supporting The Eras Tour. But he made it a point to support his dear friend this time in Madrid, Spain.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been friends with Taylor Swift for years

The couple have been friends with the pop icon for quite some time. Swift gave the couple's daughters, who are mentioned in the song Betty from her 2020 album Folklore, a special mention at one of her May 2023 Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia, when James (whose voice is also featured on Swift’s 2017 track Gorgeous) and Inez attended with Blake Lively.

Reynolds, quite interestingly, shot down a fan theory that Swift revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child’s name. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know,” he joked. “She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

