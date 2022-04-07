Even after growing up, a Disney movie still has the magic that takes you right back to childhood. Whether it be the music or the fantastical aesthetics of the animations, Disney has never disappointed its fans. On a day it rains a little too hard and adulting has taken its toll on you, there is no better tonic than a Disney movie marathon.

The biggest part of every person's life from the newer generations when it comes to childhood memories is no doubt, Disney. From princess stories to animal fables, it has surely taken up a big part of every child's life. From its Oscar-winning musical numbers to storylines that will move you to tears in seconds, Disney animations will always remain the OG's will all love and adore,

Though Disney has made a galore of good movies to list down on our best-movies tab, not all can be mentioned. Taking out the most obvious ones from the pact, though there is no doubt the ones listed below are as popular, scroll down below to pick out your favourites from our list of the best Disney movies of all time.

Check out our compilation of the 12 best Disney movies of all time below:

Mulan

Even though this 1998 animated musical was rebooted into live-action, nothing compares to the original that first lit our hearts on fire. This film is one of the minority tales from the Disney princess milieu that actually gave the female lead depth and purpose besides charming another prince. Mulan is heartbroken when she learns that her frail father will have to join the army to combat the invading Huns. She camouflages herself as a man and enters the military in his place, unwilling to risk his life. The voice cast of the film includes Ming-Na Wen as Mulan, Eddie Murphy as Mushu alongside BD Wong, James Hong, Pat Morita and more.

Ratatouille

A story that captures the essence of passion and the places it can take you, through the life of a rat. Though far from realistic, this Disney tale will always remain one of the best. The story is set in Paris and follows Remy, a rat who aspires to be a chef and attempts to attain his objective by forging a partnership with the garbage boy of a Parisian restaurant. The film features the voices of Patton Oswalt as Remy the rat, Lou Romano as Alfredo Linguini Remy's partner in crime, Ian Holm as Skinner the suspicious head chef, Janeane Garofalo as Colette Tatou the only female chef in the kitchen, Peter O'Toole as Anton Ego the scary food critic besides Brian Dennehy, Peter Sohn, Brad Garrett.

Finding Nemo

Another animal fable, this Pixar-Disney collaboration took us underwater and into the tragic world of fishes, particularly in the life of a shy clownfish Marlin. The story follows the narrative of Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, and Dory, a regal blue tang, as they seek Marlin's missing kid Nemo. Marlin learns to take risks along the road and accepts Nemo's ability to look after himself. This heartwarming story casts industry A-listers' voices including Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe, and Geoffrey Rush. The film became the highest-grossing animated film at the time of its release and got nominated for three Academy Awards. Subsequently, it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Coco

A delightful, colourful, musical story, Coco is definitely one of the tops when it comes to Disney's recent releases. Inspired by the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The film is all about the absolutely ethereal aesthetics and its Latino songs that will make your life a hundred times better than it already was. The plot follows Miguel, a 12-year-old kid who is unintentionally sent to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the assistance of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather in returning him to his living family and reversing his family's prohibition on music. The film was the first big production ever to have a principally all-Latino cast lending their voices to the film including Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos.

The Incredibles

A 2004 classic, that every child of the time watched religiously every time it came on TV. The movie takes the superhero trope and turns it on its head. Set in a fictional recreation of the 1960s, the story follows Bob and Helen Parr, a couple of superheroes known as Mr Incredible and Elastigirl, as they seek to live a tranquil suburban life with their three children while hiding their talents in compliance with a government decree. The entire family is drawn into a battle with a vengeful fan-turned-foe due to Bob's desire to help others. The voice cast of the movie includes Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Jason Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elizabeth Peña.

Up

A sure shot tear-jerker, do not forget to bring your tissues for this absolute masterpiece. The film captures the essence of wanting to escape reality in the most Disney way possible. It follows Carl Fredricksen, an old widower, and Wilderness Scout Russell, who embark on a trek to South America to fulfil a promise Carl pledged to his late wife Ellie. They encounter a talking dog named Dug along the trip, and they come across a big bird named Kevin who is being sought by adventurer Charles Muntz. The movie features the voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, and Bob Peterson.

Wall-E

Yet another water-fall prone film, Wall-E is a vision of what post-apocalyptic earth could turn into. The film stars the voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy and Sigourney Weaver, with Fred Willard in the film's singular live-action role. The story follows a lone robot left to pick up waste on a future, inhospitable, deserted Earth in the year 2805. However, he is visited by an Axiom probe, a robot named EVE, with whom he falls in love and pursues across the galaxy. The movie is a larger commentary on our world and its banes of consumerism, corporatocracy, nostalgia, waste management, human environmental impact and concerns, obesity, and global catastrophic risk.

The Aristocats

In a 1970 masterpiece, the story follows a noble cat family and how an alley cat acquaintance assists them after a butler kidnaps them in order to acquire his mistress's inheritance, which was supposed to belong to them. A pawful twist to the aristocrat cliche story, the film's voice cast includes Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Hermione Baddeley, Dean Clark, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers, and Roddy Maude-Roxby. The film reached high levels of fame meter when one of its tracks became a popular beat. The song, Everybody wants to be a cat, became extremely popular and still is one of the classics everyone adores.

Tangled

Disney's rendition of a princess fable, this movie gives a refreshing twist to Rapunzel's story. Tangled depicts the story of a young princess who longs to escape her secluded tower and has beautiful long blonde hair. She accepts the help of an intruder, against her foster mother's desires, to take her out into a world she has never seen. The film includes Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy and more in its voice cast. The film was in production for six years and features computer-generated imagery (CGI) and traditional animation. It was also critically loved and nominated for several accolades.

The Lion King

The 1994 version of the classic remains superior even after the newer versions were released. The film's music records became cannon soon after they were launched, especially Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata became anthems of sorts for the fans. Simba (Swahili for lion) is a young lion who is to follow his father, Mufasa, as Ruler of the Pride Lands; but, following Simba's paternal uncle Scar kills Mufasa to claim the throne, Simba is duped into believing he is to blame and flees into exile. Simba gains vital insight from his childhood friend Nala and his shaman Rafiki before returning to face Scar to end his tyranny and reclaim his proper place in the Circle of Life as the legitimate King, having grown up in the company of the carefree misfits Timon and Pumbaa. The film has a star-studded cast with Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Rowan Atkinson, Robert Guillaume, Madge Sinclair, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings.

Hercules

A 1997 film produced at the time of the Disney renaissance. The gods Zeus and Hera had a son named Hercules in Ancient Greece. While the other gods rejoice, Zeus' ruthless and jealous brother Hades schemes to depose Zeus and take control of Mount Olympus. When Hades seeks assistance from the Fates, he discovers that a planetary alignment will empower him to unleash the Titans to seize Olympus in eighteen years, but only provided Hercules does not interfere. Pain and Panic, Hades' demon henchmen, are dispatched to assassinate Hercules, but are unable to do strip him of his godly powers fully, leaving him in his half-god, half-mortal status.

Tarzan

One more classic Disney movie that has to be on this list is none other than Tarzan. Starring the voices of Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver, Glenn Close, Rosie O'Donnell, Brian Blessed, Lance Henriksen, Wayne Knight, and Nigel Hawthorne, the film is another homerun from the Disney renaissance based on the 1912 story, Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs. The film also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. A British couple and their baby son are shipwrecked off the coast of Congo in the late 1880s. The grownups construct a treehouse, but Sabor, a leopard, kills them. Kala, a mother gorilla who has ended up losing her own child to Sabor, discovers the human infant and raises him as her own, naming him Tarzan. Later Jane, a female explorer, is rescued by him. Tarzan must choose between civilisation and his jungle life after discovering he is a human.

Sound off below and let us know, your additions to our list of the best Disney movies of all time.