Best drama series to watch on Youtube Poll: From Fear Itself to H2O: Just Add Water pick your fav here

YouTube is a gigantic platform where people share all sorts of videos. Around 500 hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every single minute! This includes funny cat videos, sneak peeks behind the scenes of Hollywood movies, and instructional how-to guides. You can find both paid and free full-length movies on YouTube. If you dig a little deeper, you might even stumble upon documentaries like The French Jack the Ripper or Crime Investigation Australia - Moorhouse Horrors.

Apart from movies, there are also some TV shows on YouTube. These include reality shows and sitcoms. Even though these TV options aren't brand new and often have only a few seasons available, they provide a chance for viewers to revisit popular shows or explore ones that were famous during that time. The best part? They're free to watch, with the occasional ad, just like any other YouTube video. While they all offer some entertainment, the best free shows on YouTube go beyond being just a guilty pleasure. They become genuinely gripping and engaging, thanks to their fascinating characters and intriguing plotlines.

Best drama series to watch on Youtube

7. Fear Itself (2008 - 2009): A Horror Anthology

Fear Itself is a horror anthology series from 2008 to 2009. It breaks down stories from premiere horror writers and directors into thirteen separate sixty-minute episodes. The show features popular actors like Oscar nominees Anna Kendrick, Jesse Plemmons, and Eric Roberts, plus Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss and familiar faces like Clifton Collins Jr. and Brandon Routh.

While the quality of the series varies from episode to episode, Fear Itself is a solid watch for horror enthusiasts looking for a free way to spend their afternoon. It delivers everything it promises, including a lot of blood and gore. The presence of well-known actors makes Fear Itself even more appealing, even if its production values are more in line with Lifetime than Blumhouse.

6. ALF (1986 - 1990): The Loveable Alien

In the realm of aliens in movies and TV shows, ALF (Alien Life Form) from the 1980s show ALF is a standout. Most fans might recall E.T. or The Great Gazoo, but ALF, crash-landed in the Tanner Family's garage, is equally memorable. ALF, played by Paul Fusco, is an alien from the planet Melmac, and the Tanner Family lets the friendly creature live with them under the condition that no one else sees him.

ALF offers guaranteed laughs with his sarcastic yet loveable demeanor. The show was a success, running for four seasons from 1986 to 1990. ALF often ranks among the best 1980s sitcoms, known for its heartwarming approach and lighthearted comedy. If you're looking for a sweet and funny show, this beloved 80s classic won't disappoint.

5. Blood Ties (2007): Supernatural Investigations

Blood Ties is a TV series from 2007 that explores the unlikely crime-solving duo of Vicki Nelson, an investigator, and Henry Fitzroy, a vampire, in Los Angeles. Based on the book by Tanya Huff, Vicki specializes in solving supernatural cases. Despite its premise and exploration of supernatural wonders, the show was canceled after two seasons. Blood Ties is a brilliant and endlessly entertaining guilty pleasure that fully embraces its ludicrous premise, capturing the supernatural angle with charm and irresistible allure.

4. Kitchen Nightmares (2007 - 2014): Behind the Kitchen Doors

Ever wondered what goes on behind the kitchen doors of a typical restaurant? Kitchen Nightmares, a series that ran from 2007 to 2014, shows viewers how chefs struggle with their love of making food and their challenges and aspirations. The show features struggling restaurants seeking help from Chef Gordon Ramsay to solve their problems. Filled with savage takedowns by Ramsay, the series is both hilarious and stressful, making it utterly addictive. While reality television may not offer the same complex storylines as scripted shows, it provides the same level of entertainment value.

3. Unsolved Mysteries (1987 - 2010): Tales of the Unknown

UFOs, ghost ships, satanic cults, and cold cases - Unsolved Mysteries, the beloved paranormal TV show from 1987 to 2010, has it all. Hosted by Robert Stack, it is the longest-running documentary series, centering on retelling stories and mysteries through interviews and re-enactments. Some of the mysteries on the show include the disappearance of the hijacker D.B. Cooper and the hauntings of Queen Mary.

Viewers have even played a role in solving some of these mysteries, enhancing the show's importance in pop culture. Unsolved Mysteries is an institution in the genre, offering episodic stories that make it easy for fans to become engrossed and binge-watch one chapter after the other. After all, who doesn't love a great mystery?

2. H2O: Just Add Water (2006 - 2010): Mermaids and Magical Realms

H2O: Just Add Water, a series from 2006 to 2010, is one of the best mermaid shows out there. It follows the story of three Australian teenagers - Emma, Rikki, and Cleo - who, after an encounter on Mako Island during a full moon, transform into mermaids. Besides having a golden tail appear every time they touch water, they also gain the ability to manipulate water.

While turning into a mermaid might be a dream for some young viewers, it comes with drawbacks for Emma, Rikki, and Cleo, as they are not allowed to share their secret with everyone. H2O: Just Add Water is lighthearted fantasy done right. Despite its small-scale production values, the show offers enough escapism and humor, making it one of the best and most underappreciated series from the 2000s.

1. 21 Jump Street (1987 - 1991): Teen Crime Drama

Among the best shows on YouTube is 21 Jump Street, a crime drama series from the 1980s. Created by Stephen J. Cannell and Patrick Hasburgh, the show centers around undercover police officer Tom Hanson and his unit specializing in youth crime. Launching some teen TV stars into the 90s film industry, 21 Jump Street remains popular from the 80s.

The series stands the test of time, remaining fairly entertaining even today. Its focus on timeless teen issues and the surprisingly cool action featured in most episodes keeps it engaging. 21 Jump Street's legacy has only increased with the years, earning a spin-off series in 1990 (Booker) and a 2012 film adaptation starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. It is among the best teen shows from the 80s, serving as a precursor to the many entries into the genre during the 90s and 2000s, and it's the best show available on YouTube for free.

