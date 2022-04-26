12 best fantasy movies of all time
When it comes to the fantasy genre, the limit is beyond the sky. From animations to big-budget franchises, the industry has never starved us when it comes to good fantasy movies. Whether they picked up already sensational novels as the foundation or conjured never-before-seen plots, fantasy films have a magical sprinkle of delight in it, no matter the origin.
However, there are those films that take fantasy away from the sprinkles and the sparkles as they give us something completely terrifying. From films like The Conjuring to Julia's Eyes, added with a spectrum spook in between the genre of fantasy has been a broad territory to conquer. Once considered for children only, the escapist features of a fantasy plot soon took over the movie-goers and now most fantastical productions are highly regarded given the mounts of work that goes into making a good fantasy piece.
Our list is here to mix up some of your comfort watches with those we think will challenge your fantasy enthusiast limits. With the horror jump-scares blended into some childhood nostalgia and a few new finds, our compilation of the best fantasy films will make your day better in a finger-flick. Scroll down further to dive into the mysterious yet familiar world of best fantasy finds.
Check out our list of the 12 best fantasy movies of all time below:
The Wizard of Oz
Starting off with the right foot, this 1939 classic musical was primarily directed by Victor Fleming who left the production to work on another troubled film. The film is based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, the film follows Dorothy (Judy Garland) who with her dog, Toto, gets carried away in their house to the mythical kingdom of Oz as a tornado rips through Kansas. They travel along the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard, encountering a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) in need of a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) in need of a heart, as well as a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) in need of courage. To gain his assistance, the wizard requests that the group bring him the Wicked Witch of the West's (Margaret Hamilton) broom.
Co-written and directed by Andrew Adamson, this fantasy megahit is all about the sprinkle. With exquisite action sequences and a story that has its grips on us till now, the film was nothing less of a sensation at the time of its release. Inspired by C. S. Lewis' novel series, the film casts William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes and Georgie Henley as the four siblings who are evacuated and brought to the countryside during The Blitz. Lucy and her siblings discover a wardrobe whilst playing that transports them to the mysterious kingdom of Narnia. They discover everything was predestined, so they must now join forces with Aslan the mighty lion to confront an evil ice queen.
A wide left turn from the previous film, this Studio Ghibli animation was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. One of the most popular Japanese anime films, Spirited Away is a gold mine for fantasy enthusiasts. The film has not only been praised for its artful conception but also lauded for its unique characters and storyline. The film narrates the story of Chihiro Ogino, a ten-year-old girl who discovers the world of Kami (spirits of Japanese Shinto folklore) while relocating to a new neighbourhood. After the witch Yubaba turns her parents into pigs, Chihiro accepts a job working in Yubaba's bathhouse in order to rescue herself and her family as well as return to the human world.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
When it comes to the major leagues in the fantasy genre, it's impossible to write off The Lord of the Rings franchise. One of the first major franchises in the genre, this 2001 epic adventure film was directed by Peter Jackson. Extracted from the 1954 novel The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien, the film is the first instalment in the trilogy. The film has a star-studded cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, and Andy Serkis. The story takes place in Middle-earth, and it chronicles the tale of the Dark Lord Sauron's quest for the One Ring, which holds a piece of his soul, in order to reclaim his throne. The Ring has made its way to Frodo Baggins, a young hobbit. As Frodo and his eight friends (who make up the Fellowship of the Ring) set out on their quest to Mount Doom in Mordor, the only site in which the Ring can be destroyed, the future of Middle-earth hangs in the balance.
To switch gears, let's drive into the comedy-fantasy lane. Starring big names including Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott, the film was directed by Harold Ramis. It employs Stephen Tobolowsky along with an extensive supporting cast with Brian Doyle-Murray, Marita Geraghty, Angela Paton, Rick Ducommun, Rick Overton, and Robin Duke. The film revolves around Phil Connors, a sarcastic television weatherman reporting the yearly Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, who gets stuck in a time loop and has to relive February 2nd over and over again. The film was a huge success at the box office and was highly praised by the critics as well though with time the film became somewhat of a legend and is now considered one of the greatest movies from the 1990s.
A franchise that has solely taken over the entire fantasy genre, Harry Potter and his deadly adventures are one of the to-dogs when it comes to best fantasy finds. A personal favourite, this film was the third addition to the movie series and was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Starring the famously popular trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the narrative follows Harry during his third year at the School of witchcraft and wizardry, Hogwarts and his search for the truth about his past. Especially the link between Harry and newly escaped Azkaban inmate Sirius Black and his mysterious connection with Harry's late parents. Besides being nominated for two Academy Awards, the film received high praise for its change in tone and aesthetic from the last two editions as many fans lauded the movie as the best in the franchise.
Directed by legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the Spanish-Mexican film trickles into more of a dark fantasy. The movie is set in Spain in the summertime of 1944, 5 years well after the Spanish Civil War and during the early Francoist era. This real-world is intertwined with a mythic realm based on an overgrown, deserted labyrinth and a fascinating faun creature with whom the protagonist, Ofelia, communicates. Ofelia and her mother relocate to her stepfather's home. A fairy guides her to a faun, who tells her that she is a princess and that she must complete three tasks to establish her royalty.
Coraline
Another animation, Coraline is a stop-motion horror production based on Neil Gaiman's novella of the same name. Directed by Henry Selick, the film borrows the voice of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Ian McShane. The film was not only a home run at the box office but also a hit with critics as it received esteemed nominations at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. A curious girl discovers a weirdly idealised version of her former house through a hidden entrance in her new residence, but later Coraline finds out that it hides dangerous secrets.
Orlando
Loosely based on a 1928 novel by Virginia Woolf, Orlando: A Biography, the film casts Tilda Swinton as the titular character, Billy Zane as Marmaduke Bonthrop Shelmerdine, Quentin Crisp as Queen Elizabeth I and more. Both written and directed by Sally Potter, the film chronicles the life of Orlando who inherits his parents' estate in 1600, courtesy of Queen Elizabeth I, who orders the young fellow to never grow old. Orlando seeks consolation in the arts after a failed affair with Russian princess Sasha, before being assigned ambassador to Constantinople in 1700 when war was raging. Orlando is astonished one day to wake up as a woman and heads home, striving as a woman to retain her estate as the decades pass.
Capturing the essence of childhood, this fantasy adventure movie was inspired by the 1963 children's book by Maurice Sendak. The film is a delightful blend of live-action, costume, animation and CGI. Directed by Spike Jonze, the film stars Max Records as the lead character alongside the voices of James Gandolfini, Paul Dano, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Cooper. Max is a lonely eight-year-old kid who travels off to an island populated by beings identified as the Wild Things, who crown him king. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, the audience was all about the film.
Another one from the bag, this highly successful franchise was all the rage at the time of its release. The first edition of the movie series, The Mummy was directed by Stephen Sommers. Starring an ensemble cast including Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Arnold Vosloo, the film is a reboot of the 1932 film by the same name. During an archaeological expedition to the ancient civilization of Hamunaptra, explorer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn, together with a group of archaeologists, accidentally awaken a malevolent mummy.
Time to swing into romantic waters, this fantasy masterpiece is a unique storyline directed by Woody Allen. The film stars A-listers including Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Carla Bruni, Tom Hiddleston, Marion Cotillard, and Michael Sheen. It won an Academy Award as well as a Golden Globe for its original screenplay and additionally was lauded as Allen's best works in recent years. The film takes place in Paris and follows playwright Gil Pender as he is forced to address the flaws in his partnership with his superficial fiancée and their diverging ambitions, which become progressively dramatised as he journeys back in time every night at midnight.
