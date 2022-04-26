When it comes to the fantasy genre, the limit is beyond the sky. From animations to big-budget franchises, the industry has never starved us when it comes to good fantasy movies. Whether they picked up already sensational novels as the foundation or conjured never-before-seen plots, fantasy films have a magical sprinkle of delight in it, no matter the origin.

However, there are those films that take fantasy away from the sprinkles and the sparkles as they give us something completely terrifying. From films like The Conjuring to Julia's Eyes, added with a spectrum spook in between the genre of fantasy has been a broad territory to conquer. Once considered for children only, the escapist features of a fantasy plot soon took over the movie-goers and now most fantastical productions are highly regarded given the mounts of work that goes into making a good fantasy piece.

Our list is here to mix up some of your comfort watches with those we think will challenge your fantasy enthusiast limits. With the horror jump-scares blended into some childhood nostalgia and a few new finds, our compilation of the best fantasy films will make your day better in a finger-flick. Scroll down further to dive into the mysterious yet familiar world of best fantasy finds.

Check out our list of the 12 best fantasy movies of all time below:

The Wizard of Oz

Starting off with the right foot, this 1939 classic musical was primarily directed by Victor Fleming who left the production to work on another troubled film. The film is based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, the film follows Dorothy (Judy Garland) who with her dog, Toto, gets carried away in their house to the mythical kingdom of Oz as a tornado rips through Kansas. They travel along the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard, encountering a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) in need of a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) in need of a heart, as well as a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) in need of courage. To gain his assistance, the wizard requests that the group bring him the Wicked Witch of the West's (Margaret Hamilton) broom.