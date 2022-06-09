21 best Father's Day movies to watch and celebrate dad's love

Father’s Day is around the corner, and you must be thinking about the gift you want to give to your father. It is said that 'time is the greatest gift that you can give to anybody' so spending some quality time with your dad by watching some wonderful movies can really make him happy. Here we present to you the top 21 Father's Day movies that will make your and your dad's day memorable.

21 Top-rated Father's Day movies to watch with your dad

1. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird is considered one of the best books to read and is written by the famous author Harper Lee. The movie is adapted from the novel and was released in 1962. Upon release, the movie got a lot of appreciation from the public and critics and was a box office hit.

This is one of the best movies to watch with your loving dad this Father's Day. Want to know why is that? It is because the film's plot revolves around a widowed father who is a lawyer by profession, and defends a black man against false rape charges. While pursuing the case, he also has to protect his kids against prejudice.

To Kill a Mockingbird won 3 Oscars along with various other prestigious awards. The movie has a meaningful message in the end and you will go down an emotional roller-coaster ride while watching it with your dad.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna, Ruth White, Paul Fix, Brock Peters, Frank Overton

Director: Robert Mulligan

2. The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is one of the best animated musical movies that beautifully portrays the relationship between a father and a son. It is an epic movie that you must watch with your parents at least once. The anime version of the movie was released in 1994 and was applauded for its animation, storyline, characterization, and music.

The Lion King is about Lion prince Simba who is targeted by his cruel uncle Scar to get the throne himself. The movie perfectly portrays the love and sacrifices made by a father for his son. To date, the movie is loved by all, owing to its great story.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Cast: Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jeremy Irons, Moira Kelly, Cheech Marin

Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert Guillaume, Madge Sinclair, Nathan Lane, Jim Cummings, Rowan Atkinson, Ernie Sabella

Director: Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff

3. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Starring Will Smith, The Pursuit of Happyness is a great movie to watch on Father's Day. It is one of the best biographical movies ever made and was released in 2006. The movie revolves around Chris's life and shows how he tries to seek happiness while being financially broke.

His wife leaves him because of his professional failures, and then he has to face lots of struggles in an unpaid internship as well as fighting for his son's custody. It is a beautifully written movie that depicts human nature and the pure relationship between a father and a son.

The Pursuit of Happyness garnered a lot of love from people and film critics and won various awards. In fact, Will Smith got an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for this movie.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Will Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Jaden Smith

Director: Gabriele Muccino

4. Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is one of the best Father's Day movies and was released in 2003. It is a famous animated adventure movie released by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie is about a clownfish who embarks on a journey to bring his son back home after he is captured in the Great Barrier Reef.

Finding Nemo became the highest-grossing anime film upon release and earned a total of $871 million worldwide. The movie received 63 nominations and won 48 awards including an Oscar for Best Animated Feature by Academy Awards, the USA in 2004.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, Geoffrey Rush, Willem Dafoe, Albert Brooks, Alexander Gould

Director: Andrew Stanton

5. The Patriot (2000)

Released in 2000, The Patriot is a great movie to watch with your dad. It will regain your faith in humanity and make you highly emotional. The movie is about a simple farmer Benjamin Martin who single-handedly raises his seven kids after his wife dies. Later on, he joins the nation's war after his son is murdered by a sadistic British officer. The movie opened to mixed reviews after release but was loved by the audience.

It won a lot of prestigious awards and is considered one of the best emotional drama movies to watch with family.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Mel Gibson, Joely Richardson, Tchéky Karyo, Tom Wilkinson, Heath Ledger, Chris Cooper, Jason Isaacs, René Auberjonois

Director: Roland Emmerich

6. Road to Perdition (2002)

If your father is a fan of thriller movies, then this is a great option to watch on Father's Day. The movie is a thriller crime drama film that was released in 2002.

The movie is about an assassin's son who witnesses a murder committed by his father's boss. Now, his father is torn between saving his son and being loyal to his boss. The movie is loosely adapted from Road to Perdition (comics) written by Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers Rayner.

The movie garnered lots of appreciation from critics and was praised a lot for the visuals, performances, setting, direction, and themes. The movie also won lots of awards and is a wonderful suspense movie that will keep you on edge.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Tom Hanks, Jude Law, Stanley Tucci, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Paul Newman, Daniel Craig

Director: Sam Mendes

7. Parenthood (1989)

If you want to enjoy a light-hearted movie with good comedy, then this is the one to watch. The movie was released in 1989 and opened to positive reviews by critics. The movie portrays the life of three Buckman siblings who strive hard to maintain a balance between their personal and professional life. They use unique ways to raise their children. Meanwhile, the worries of Gill Buckman increase when he comes to know of his wife's pregnancy.

This movie will make you roll with laughter and even tell you how difficult it is to raise kids as a single parent.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Steve Martin, Rick Moranis, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen,

Tom Hulce, Keanu Reeves, Martha Plimpton, Dianne Wiest

Director: Ron Howard

8. Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (1989)

It is a highly popular American action-adventure movie and is the third installment in the Indian Jones franchise. Released in 1989, it is one of the best Father's Day movies to watch with your family.

The movie is about a famous archaeologist Indiana Jones who learns that his father had disappeared while he was on the quest to find the Holy Grail. Indiana Jones then goes on a journey to find his father.

The movie was a box office success and earned $475.8 million worldwide. It also won the Academy Award in the category 'Best Sound Effects Editing.'

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Harrison Ford, Alison Doody, Sean Connery, Julian Glover, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott

Director: Steven Spielberg

9. Catch Me if you Can (2002)

Catch Me if you Can is a popular American biographical crime film that was released in 2002. The movie is about a con artist Abagnale who has mastered the art of deception and duped a lot of people worth millions of dollars. When his scams get highlighted, he is pursued by a famous FBI agent Hanratty.

The movie is one of the best movies in the crime genre to watch on Father’s Day.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen

Tom Hanks, Nathalie Baye

Director: Steven Spielberg

10. The Road (I) (2009)

In the list of best Father's Day movies, it is impossible to name this movie. Want to know why? It is because The Road (I) movie sets a perfect example of a father-son duo. It also shows how far a father can go to save his son's life.

The movie was released in 2009 and the story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world wherein a father must do everything in his will to protect his son from cannibals. The movie was a mild success at the box office and received mostly positive reviews from film critics.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Garret Dillahunt,

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Molly Parker, Michael K. Williams, Charlize Theron

Director: John Hillcoat

11. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

If your dad loves dogs or pets, then watch Hachi: A Dog's Tale with him. Based on a true story, the movie Hachi: A Dog's Tale was released in 2009.

The movie is based on the true story of a dog named Hachi who is found by a music professor at a railway station. The professor takes him home and develops an unbreakable bond with him. What happens next is so intense that it can make you sob for days.

The movie through its storyline and characterization shows the meaning of loyalty, friendship, and true love.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Richard Gere, Erick Avari, Jason Alexander, Joan Allen

Director: Lasse Hallström

12. Mr. Mom (1983)

This movie is titled 'Mr. Mom' but the story is actually about a man named Jack who decides to become a stay-at-home dad after he loses his job and looks after his kid and house. Released in 1983, this is one of the best Father's Day movies in the rom-com genre and will surely make your heart leap with joy.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Michael Keaton, Martin Mull, Christopher Lloyd, Teri Garr, Ann Jillian

Director: Stan Dragoti

13. Big Fish (2003)

This is one of the best musical Father's Day movies and was released in 2003. The movie is about Edward who is known for telling fictional stories to his son Will Bloom. Later on, when Will comes to know of his father's cancer, he goes back to his home to take care of him. After his father's demise, he tries to understand if the tales told by his father were true or just made-up stories.

The movie was a huge success at the box office and received several award nominations including an Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe Award, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Billy Crudup, Helena Bonham Carter, Robert Guillaume, Steve Buscemi, Albert Finney, Alison Lohman, Marion Cotillard,

Jessica Lange, Danny DeVito

Director: Tim Burton

14. Cheaper by the Day (2003)

This American family comedy movie is a remake of the 1950 film of the same name. Cheaper by the Day is a fantastic movie that was inspired by the real-life family as written in the book Cheaper by the Dozen written by Ernestine Gilbreth Carey and Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr.

The movie was released in 2003 and earned a total of $190 million worldwide. This is one of the best Father's Day movies that will make you and your dad laugh a lot.

The movie is all about a father who has to take care of his 12 kids while his wife is on a book tour. Seems like an impossible task, right? Well, watch the movie and see how this dad manages everything on his own.

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Cast: Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, Bonnie Hunt

Director: Shawn Levy

15. Insidious (2010)

Do you want to watch something spooky with your father on his special day? If yes, then go for this movie. Insidious is one of the best Father's Day movies in the horror genre. It is a renowned American horror movie directed by the famous director James Wan.

We won't give you any spoiler alerts, just tell you that it shows how a loving father is driven to fight evil to get his son back. The movie is about a married couple Renai and Josh, who experience supernatural events in their house. And then, their son Dalton goes into another realm called 'The Further.' What happens next and how Josh saves his son is a mystery that can be unfolded only once you watch this movie.

Insidious too was a box office hit and to date is considered one of the most horrifying movies ever made.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey

Director: James Wan

16. We Bought a Zoo (2010)

This movie is about a widowed father who after his wife's demise buys an 18-acres house with a zoo attached to it. He does that to give a fresh start to him and his mourning kids. Later on, he embarks on a journey to renovate the zoo to make it open to the public again.

Before you think it is all fictional and all this can happen only in a movie, know that a version of the movie really happened in the English countryside. We all know that our parents love us and can go to any length to make us happy, and the same is shown in this movie. Released in 2010, this is one of the best Father's Day movies.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Matt Damon, Thomas Haden Church, Patrick Fugit, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, John Michael Higgins

Director: Cameron Crowe

17. Eighth Grade (2018)

This is a great movie that shows the difficulties a father faces while handling a teenage daughter. You will for sure go through some 'I have been through this' moments while watching the movie.

Eighth Grade is about a girl Kayla Day, who is an introvert and posts videos about motivation and self-confidence on the Internet. This is not liked by her father, who otherwise is supportive and wants to be there for her always.

This coming-of-age comedy film is one of the best Father's Day movies and the heart-to-heart speech at the end of the movie will surely make you emotional. Upon release, the movie received positive reviews from the critics and was loved by the audience too. Also, Eighth Grade won lots of awards and was one of the top 10 movies of 2018.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan, Fred Hechinger, Josh Hamilton

18. John Q (2002)

If you wish to watch a movie that will keep you at the edge of your seat, you should watch John Q with your father.

Starring the popular actor Denzel Washington, John Q was released in 2002. It is an American thriller drama movie that highlights the story of John Q Archibald who lives with his son Michael and wife Denise. When his son needs an emergency heart transplant, John promises to do anything to arrange money and keep Michael alive.

This high-on-emotion film is one of the best Father's Day movies to watch and celebrate the special day.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Denzel Washington, James Woods, Eddie Griffin, Shawn Hatosy, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta, Robert Duvall, Kimberly Elise

Director: Nick Cassavetes

19. Taken (2008)

I am sure most of you must have heard the dialogue 'I don't know who you are, but I will find you, and I'll kill you.'The dialogue is from the famous American action-suspense movie Taken which was released in 2008.

It is usually said that a daughter is loved more by her father, and the same intensity of love is shown in the movie phenomenally.

The movie is about Bryan Mills, a former government operative whose worst fears come alive when he comes to know that her daughter Kim is abducted. How he brings his skills to live-action to get his daughter back will shock you. The movie is highly popular worldwide and received lots of praise from the audience and critics.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Liam Neeson, Leland Orser, Jon Gries, David Warshofsky, Katie Cassidy, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Holly Valance

Director: Pierre Morel

20. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

In this movie, a young boy helps his father find a companion for himself. Isn't it sweet? The movie was released in 1993 and was a hit at the box office.

The movie is about a sweet, loving couple Sam and Maggie but it turns gut-wrenching when Maggie dies. The couple's son Jonah realizes that his father is feeling empty from inside after Maggie's death, and so he calls a national radio talk show to help his dad find love again. Sleepless in Seattle is one of the sweetest Father's Day movies to watch with your dad.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Meg Ryan, Rob Reiner

Director: Nora Ephron

21. East of Eden (1995)

If your father is a huge fan of period drama movies, then watch East of Eden this Father's Day with him. It is a classic movie released in 1995 and is loosely based on the famous novel 'East of Eden' written by John Steinbeck.

The movie is about two brothers in California who are in love with the same woman and compete for their father's approval. The movie is considered one of the best Father's Day movies as it has a great storyline and was named one of the 400 best American movies of all time by the American Film Institute.

Also, the United States National Film Registry selected the movie for preservation as being "culturally, aesthetically, and historically significant."

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Julie Harris, James Dean, Raymond Massey

Director: Elia Kazan

Other honorable mentions of Father's Day movies

1. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

2. Interstellar (2014)

3. Field of Dreams (1989)

4. Logan (2017)

5. Three Men and a Baby (1997)

6. Father of the Bride (1991)

7. Nebraska (2013)

8. King Richard (2021)

9. Fatherhood (2021)

10. My Octopus Teacher (2020)

Conclusion

This was the list of the top-rated Father's Day movies that you can watch with your dad and make the day memorable for both of you. Father's Day is a special day and we must try our best to make this day lively and special for our dad. You can decorate the house, get a Father’s Day gift, and spend quality time with your dad by watching these movies. Just be there for him and he will be proud of you.

